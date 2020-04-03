In the late 1980s, when I was proofreader for the Chinook Observer, the editor assigned me to construct a time-line of highlights from back issues. It was to be printed in a 1989 Observer issue celebrating the centennial of Washington’s statehood. As I paged through those old papers I was increasingly fascinated by what was there.
My interest in small-town America had begun in high school with the literature of the topic and the production of that classic stage play, “Our Town.” It hooked me on the subject: something about the close-at-hand portraying the universal, the miniature suggesting the truth of the mural.
After I retired from the Observer, editor Matt Winters and I talked about a study of our Peninsula home as seen through a century’s worth of the paper’s issues. The Observer had begun publication in December 1900. I began reviewing those old issues in earnest, transcribing what interested me. That study morphed into an ongoing column and later, into the two-volume history, “Observing Our Peninsula’s Past.”
(Thankfully, stories were much shorter back then, probably something to do with having to hand set them in type, letter by letter, comma by comma, space by space. I had found that to be true when I hand-lettering a number of interpretive panels in the ‘80s and ‘90s; it is impressive how terse you can be when having to draw one letter at a time …)
These sentences are as I transcribed them — sometimes they are the whole item, sometimes just a lead sentence. I hope not too many typos have crept in …
Local news
“The Pacific Journal, published in Ilwaco, is the oldest paper in this county, being now in its eighteenth year. For over a decade John W. Phillips was its editor, resigning only a few months ago to accept another position. The paper is now edited by George Hibbert, a veteran newspaper man and a good writer.”
South Bend Journal, “Pacific County Edition,” 1900.
“The Chinook Journal is the name of the paper which is expected to make its appearance in Chinook this week, with Geo. Hibbert and Frank Gaither proprietors. They expect to get the plant [type and press] formerly in use by the La Center, Wash., Tribune.
Dec. 7, 1900, South Bend Journal.
“The Chinook Observer, published every Friday at Chinook, Pacific County, Washington. Hibbert & Gaither, proprietors. Terms of subscription: one year in advance $1.50; six months 1.00; three months .75. George Hibbert, Editor; Chas. Payne, Associate Editor.”
Dec. 14, 1900, Chinook Observer.
“With this number of the Chinook Observer we make our bow to the public ... Its object is to give the news and keep the people of Chinook posted on what is going on ... As the thing first in importance to Chinook is its fish industry, the Observer will ever be ready to promote and protect it. Next in order will come the interests of the town and business houses ... It is not necessary to say much more.
“The Observer will discuss politics from a Republican standpoint. It will allow anybody to discuss them from any other standpoint in its columns. Nobody is barred. It makes no difference whether a correspondent agrees with the editor or not. Everybody is entitled to a hearing on public questions. The Observer will play fair.
“Now, the question may be asked, what is it that makes Chinook the thriving, independent, progressive town that it is? What is it that makes it generous and sociable in an unusual degree?
“There are at least 500 salmon traps between Fort Canby and Point Ellis ... Every season these traps take from the waters of the Columbia river a half-million dollars’ worth of salmon ... Our salmon is like free gold. It finds an immediate market at high prices.
“As soon as a salmon is lifted out of the water it turns into gold coin on the spot ... As long as salmon run and there are stomachs to feed, the Columbia river fisherman will have a mine of wealth far surpassing in intrinsic value any gold mine on earth ...”
Dec. 14, 1900, Chinook Observer.
“Chas A. Payne is a native of Scotland. He followed the sea for several years, being third mate of the ill-fated ship Strathblane when she was wrecked on Long Beach, with a loss of seven lives, in November 1891. He shortly afterwards settled down in Chinook, where he assumed charge of the Gile-Murray [trap] fishing business. When the traps were sold, Mr. Payne became one of the publishers and business manager of the Chinook Observer.”
Dec. 14, 1900, Chinook Observer.
“ ‘Bear River’ Jones stepped over from Ilwaco last month to tell the boys what he ‘knows about this country.’ He looked as though he had been hit by the tail end of a cyclone.”
Dec. 14, 1900, Chinook Observer.
“Notice has been given that all of John L. Wilson’s appointees to federal offices will get the ax immediately or before their terms of office expire. Well, Johnny played his hand as hard as he could in the recent state election, and lost. ...”
Dec. 14, 1900, Chinook Observer.
“The Pacific Journal has been resurrected. For the welfare of the people of Ilwaco, for whom the editor of the Observer entertains the warmest feelings of appreciation for favors bestowed, we hope the paper will continue to run. The Observer has come to stay, and it won’t take water from anything that wiggles.”
Dec. 28, 1900, Chinook Observer.
“Mrs. J. E. Dalton has been presented with some precious tokens unearthed by the soldiers on Scarborough Head. They are glass and stone china bowls of nice shape and color. They were evidently buried nearly a century ago by Indians, who took them in trade from the Hudson Bay Co.”
Dec. 28, 1900, Chinook Observer.
“A clam cannery may be established at Nahcotta.”
Dec. 28, 1900, Chinook Observer.
