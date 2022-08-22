As late as the 1920s, during the fall of the year, Chinook canoes could be seen drawn up on the Columbia River and Baker Bay beaches, the occupants gone to Shoalwater Bay by one of three portage routes.
The routes were the Chinook River near the Ambrose place to Bear River, the Wallicut River portage, or the route from Baker Bay to Tarlett Slough over the head of the bay. The latter portage was the one most widely used.
For hundreds of years concealed canoes were stowed, to be utilized where a “cove” led to a lake fed by springs. At different times beavers dammed this lake near its outlet into the bay, making the body of water very useful for canoes.
Here canoes were paddled to the north end of the lake and again transported across a narrow strip of land where they were launched into Black Lake. In later years the name of Ford’s Lake was applied to this shallow stretch of water. By 1927 the waterway was gone — transformed into a marsh.
Long before the coming of European and United States’ pioneers, Indian stories told of an underground causeway connecting the Columbia River and Shoalwater Bay, via Black Lake. The Indians transported their canoes through this passage of darkness. Some tales told of monsters and shadows that existed in this subterranean portage. Below is a story of the maiden Katonka and her lover Westwind.
Legend of the Portage Lakes
Katonka, a beautiful Chinook maiden, lived with her chieftain father on Baby Island in Shoalwater Bay during the summer months. A young chief named Westwind lived at the end of the portage. These two, through tribal gatherings and associations, had formed an acquaintance which had ripened into love.
Westwind’s canoe would often be seen gliding over the still placid waters of Black Lake and on through Tarlett Slough to the bay and Baby Island — there to meet and greet his love.
Westwind was a noted fisherman. He was famed among the tribes of the Columbia for his cunning with spear and net. He, too, had the power of Etol-opas, for when the fish did not run up the river, he enlisted the help of the seals, which drove in great schools.
The tribes along the river looked with suspicion upon Westwind, who had the power, or control, of the fish run. More displeasing became the acts of the people to Westwind, and he determined to stop the run of salmon on the river and to guide the run into Shoalwater Bay. For weeks the water passages — Ford’s Lake, Black Lake, and Tarlatt Slough — were alive with salmon making their way over to Shoalwater Bay, instead of going up the Columbia.
The Willapa tribe became wealthy and it pleased the father of Katonka. Soon starvation found its way among the ranks of the Columbia River Indians and the old men and old women died by the hundreds. They called to the Great Spirit for help.
One day Westwind was returning from Baby Island and had entered the causeway connecting the two lakes when the Great Spirit shook the earth. The earth trembled and Westwind was caught in this underground passage, and there he died. Nightly visitations were made to this locality by Katonka in search of Westwind. Here she sang her love songs which echoed and re-echoed along this lake shore for many following suns. One might still catch a faint, faraway melody of the love song borne by gentle breezes across the water.
McMillan Expedition, 1824
From the 1820s to 1846 the Hudson’s Bay Company [HBC] maintained an active interest in the region between the Columbia River and the 49th parallel.
In the autumn of 1824, while its Columbia Department headquarters was situated at Fort George (Astoria), the HBC organized an expedition to find water passages between the Columbia and Fraser rivers. James McMillan was chosen to lead the group, which consisted of Englishmen, French Canadians, Hawaiian Islanders, an American, and Iroquois trappers, including a slave of the Iroquois.
The first leg of the expedition would be to cross the Columbia and traverse a traditional Chinook portage route between Baker Bay and Shoalwater Bay. The group’s presence on Shoalwater Bay was strictly transitory for the few days it took to travel from Astoria to Grays Harbor. Because of a journal kept by the Irish-born John Work (a lifetime employee of the Hudson’s Bay Company), McMillan’s time at Shoalwater/Willapa Bay was recorded for posterity.
John Work had been assigned to the company’s newly organized Columbia Department in 1823. (Fort Astor, a post earlier controlled by John Jacob Astor’s Pacific Fur Company, had been seized by the British-backed Northwest Company during the War of 1812, when it was renamed Fort George. The post was taken over by the HBC when it absorbed the Northwest Company in 1821.)
Work kept a meticulous journal of the trip and described the group’s three traditional company-built York boats. There was also a cargo of essentials — kegs of oatmeal, flour, grease, butter, sugar, biscuits, pemmican, and rum. The York boat took its name from the Hudson’s Bay Company’s most difficult trade route between York Factory and Norway House, Manitoba, where it was first used. The boats had flat bottoms and a pointed bow, and could carry three and a half tons of freight.
The expedition left Fort George in the early afternoon of Nov. 18, 1824, crossing the Columbia River and stopping to camp along Baker Bay’s shoreline for the night. The following four days were spent traversing the route northward from Baker Bay to North Cove. The second day, Nov. 19, was spent portaging boats and cargo through the shallows and narrow sloughs, floating the length of Black Lake, and then struggling along Tarlett Slough. One interesting note during the day was the finding of a “good many cranberries.”
Following another night’s encampment, the group approached the bay which Work referred to as “Grey’s Bay,” an interesting reference, since the name Shoalwater Bay had been used by John Meares and others for 36 years (since 1788). Work used “Chihalis Bay” for Grays Harbor, a name commonly used during the early to mid-nineteenth century. (Robert Gray used a different name for Grays Harbor: he called it “Bulfinch’s Harbor,” to honor a friend and business partner, the famous Boston architect Charles Bulfinch. The name Grays Harbor should be credited to the British explorer George Vancouver, who chose it to honor his American peer, the aforementioned Capt. Robert Gray.)
Upon reaching Shoalwater/Willapa Bay the men alternately paddled and sailed northward past present day Oysterville, where Work noted a small “Chenook” village of five inhabited houses. After spending a night on the bayshore of the Long Beach Peninsula on Sunday, Nov. 21, the group paddled east to Goose Point (Bay Center) and north to Toke Point. From there the men reached North Cove, after which they encountered more difficult conditions, with a swampy and slow portage of about three miles.
The next day the men floated two of the York boats in the ocean surf, between the beach and breakers, pulling the crafts and carrying the cargo, while waves washed over boats, men, and cargo. The next day required a return to a portage through what seemed to be an endless series of mud holes and swamps. This difficult portage lasted another two days. (To reach Grays Harbor the men first carried their provisions to South Bay and then returned to their boats. Half of the contingent went back to retrieve the one boat they had left at Shoalwater Bay.)
On Nov. 24 the expedition reached “Chihalis Bay” where they paddled up the bay to the Chehalis River and on to present day Montesano. Continuing on this route, the group finally reached the Black River, where they carried and dragged the boats and cargo overland to Black Lake, near present-day Olympia.
Bear, Chinook and Wallicut routes
In 1871, at the juncture of the Bear River channel and the Greenhead Slough, Jimmy McGowan salted salmon and with help, carted barrels of the fish out by ox team over an old portage trail, and then, using flat-bottom rowboats, transported the cargo the remainder of the way to the Columbia River. Young McGowan got the fish to Astoria, where they were loaded on a bark bound for Hawaii. Father P.J. McGowan was duly impressed with his son’s initiative and soon Jimmy was made a partner in his father’s business.
Early settlers lived along the portage routes, giving them access to both the Columbia and Shoalwater Bay. One man who lived along the Chinook (aka Wappaloochie) River was the legendary Bill McCarty. McCarty, who led a party of men to save the Bruce boys from their burning ship in 1851, drowned on the Wallicut River three years later. McCarty was survived by his Chehalis wife, and daughter Katy.
Approximately 1,500 acres of Wallicut tideland was reclaimed in 1910-1911 with the construction of a dike. The project improved the Ilwaco-Chinook roadway and replaced a drawbridge. Earth fill, sluice gates, and coffer dams permanently transformed the natural stream.
The headwaters of the Bear River were long considered an excellent portage route from the bay to the Columbia River. To some extent, the route was utilitzed as late as 1909. In the mid-1950s the Wallicut River was the site of a large dairy farm as well, near the Ilwaco airport. Dikes and fills have left the Wallicut with little above ground water flow.
The Chinook-Ilwaco highway crosses Pickernell’s farm at the Wallicut, through Johnson’s (later Whealdon’s) donation land claim, and into Ilwaco.
The Tarlett route
Twenty-seven years after the MacMillan expedition, with the help of Chinook experience and labor, Charles J.W. Russell and J.D. Holman used canoes to portage their way to Black Lake and over the old route to Tarlett Slough and Willapa Bay. Returning by the same route, Russell and Holman transported oysters to Baker Bay to a waiting mailboat, which took the cargo across the Columbia to Astoria. From there the oysters were loaded on a San Francisco-bound vessel.
In the 1860s the Chinooks continued to use the old portage routes, leaving their canoes at the Baker farm. The six-mile-long Tarlett Slough flowed through the farm, which was located on part of the old Scudder claim. Although canoes were often stowed at the various sloughs and lakes, they could also be carried over drift logs, to a pond that in some years was dammed by beavers. This artificial body of water allowed for an easy canoe route. Travelers paddled to the north end of the pond, where they would again stow the canoe. During the later years this shallow stretch of water was called Ford’s Lake, but by 1925 it had disappeared; farmers filling in their land had turned it into a marsh.
Chinooks traveling the Peninsula’s north-south route took advantage of the series of small lakes where they would stow canoes along the route. This process could be repeated, utilizing hidden, or submerged canoes which were placed at strategic hiding places. Stones were placed in the bottom of the crafts, and after pushing them under the water they were secure until the next time they were needed. This form of public transportation was widely used by the coastal people.
C. R. “Bub” Baker, in a 1973 interview, recalled one route along Tarlett Slough:
The Indians had it arranged to pull their canoes over there and then they put them in again and went out through a creek to Baker Bay to go fishing in the spring. After the slough was closed my father hauled the Indians over with an ox team and back when they returned from fishing ... The chief always left his trunk right there ... they would come and cook their beef and stuff and got ahold of some liquor and something and they started in a kind of dance and the chief opened up the chest and I could see that tomahawk glinting in the sun. My grandfather went down there, he could talk Indian to ‘em and quieted ‘em right down so they finished their work and left in their canoes. When they built the dike down there by Sam Embry’s place, why then Indians stopped coming for awhile and then Hennes hauled ‘em from down there to Ilwaco ... Baker’s Landing was just below Vern Worthington’s...
Tarlett Slough made a bend where Baker’s Landing was located. The Chinooks paddled through the area in the 1860s, but were forced to stop after the dike was built. Traditionally the fishing parties had come from Bay Center and Tokeland, bound for the Columbia to fish in the spring, returning to the bay in the fall. Bub Baker remembered the people and their canoes:
They had all kinds of canoes, dug out of a cedar log. I don’t think a white man could make one like they did. They had those little chips. I used to have one, God I loved that canoe but someone stole it from me ... they were kind of tippy, you had to get used to riding in them, but they’d take an awful lot. When the Chinooks came back from the Columbia in the fall they’d have their dried salmon. They’d dry it in the sun you know, and the wind and sun, but they never put it like we do in the smoke house ... they’d build the fire there and hang it right out and let the smoke go towards it. I can’t understand it — you’d think it would be full of flyflows, but I guess not, because they wouldn’t eat anything that was flyflowed. That is the way they smoked their fish, dried it, I suppose, more or less.
I also remember the Quileutes, hunting for seal, they weren’t allowed to have guns or anything, but they had spears. They had sails for the canoes, some were big ones and some would have half moons on the sails and some would have suns. I tell you, they were a beautiful sight. ...It was a beautiful sight to see ‘em. And those were big canoes, the biggest I ever did see.
During the 1890s a man-made ditch followed the old natural channel through which the Chinooks traveled to their seasonal fishing areas. A plan to extend the ditch project became a controversial and drawn-out affair.
Draining Tarlett Slough
For several years endeavors were made to have Tarlett Slough drained to create thousands of acres of productive agricultural land. County commissioners repeatedly stalled the project. In 1893, after being petitioned by property owners along the slough, officials ordered a survey to be made and a contract was finally let to allow work to commence. The property owners, tired of the long wait, insisted they would pay for the work themselves. What had been termed a “dismal swamp” was to be, with the proper work, a productive agricultural area.
The plan for the ditch was to improve the old channel, to make it deeper and wider (4-5 feet), and large enough to drain nearby properties. The contract was taken up by a Chinese firm, with a force of 15 to 20 men, with H.L. Pike in charge of the project. However, the work was slowed and then stalled when two property owners fought the project. Condemnation proceedings were finally enacted to force the the recognition of the rights of the majority.
H.M. Williams, a native of Cape Cod, purchased a cranberry bog, a 140-acre tract near a peat factory, and dug a small canal to drain the area. For Williams, problems mounted when he discovered that the water removed from his place flooded the adjacent property, drowning his neighbor’s fields. Williams then purchased the adjacent section of land, drained it, and faced the same complaint from the next neighbor. Williams purchased the right-of-way for a larger channel, following as closely as possible the course of the Tarlett Slough. It was through this process that the once-crooked slough was filled and straightened out.
The course of the ditch continued to be altered, with agricultural and pasture lands given a priority on the fate of drainage considerations. Changes continued as the former state route between various points of Tarlett Slough were threatened when property was challenged and pasture land and rights of way were established.
In 1959 the “Tarlett Waterway” was relined and enlarged, with gates and spillways installed to assist cranberry bogs from being damaged because of too much drainage. The four-and-a-half-mile improved waterway (from Black Lake) drained about 1,200 acres. Because of vegetation, beaver dams, and a lack of maintenance, the old drainage had been largely blocked.
In 1981 Malcolm and Ardell MacPhail purchased the old Williams property. (The MacPhail garage sits on the site of the old peat factory of more than a century ago.) Finding Tarlett Slough to be choked with vegetation, including crabapple and willow trees, the MacPhails went to work to re-establish the dike and waterway. Malcolm MacPhail states that no water leaves Black Lake from April to Sept. 1, but when cranberry bogs are flooded in the fall it is sometimes difficult to know where the edge of the slough is located. Dikes have been constructed along the slough’s edge.
MacPhail recalled the attempt made by former Ilwaco mayor Toby Beard to plant salmon in Black Lake. During the cranberry harvest some salmon found their way to the bogs. MacPhail also reported that the old peat bog produced a poor quality of peat — too mucky and muddy. About the time the MacPhails purchased their property, a Boy Scout group retraced the old portage route from Baker Bay to Black Lake and beyond. The slough enters the bay near Porter Point.
AUTHOR’S NOTE: Tarlett has many spellings, and many adhere to the Tarlatt spelling. Thanks to a brief article (Chinook Observer, July 9, 1965) featuring comments by Lucile McDonald, several names of the slough were discussed. “The State Highway Department signs read Tarlatt Slough as adopted by the U.S. Geoglogical Survey and the U.S. Geodetic Survey for their official maps... George Gibb’s paper on the Chinook language, published by the Smithsonian Institute in 1863 listed Ta’litt as a creek, and also spoke of Tarlitt settlement. Old postal records show Tarlitt as having been established as a post office on May 31, 1854, with Thomas Martin as postmaster, and which was discontinued Nov. 2, 1865... James Swan called the stream Tarlilt. County records of the 1880s and the 1890s consistently spelled it Tarlett. The U. S. Board of Geographic Names settled the matter in 1941 by making the name Tarlatt, and noting that the stream was no longer to be known as Baker’s Slough, Barker’s Slough, Tartlatt Slough, or Tarlit Slough. Although Tarlatt was deemed the proper spelling in 1941, Tarlett seems to have become the most common spelling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.