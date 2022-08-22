South Peninsula map 1940s

A 1940s plat shows the lay of the land in the vicinity of Black Lake and the historical Indian portages.

As late as the 1920s, during the fall of the year, Chinook canoes could be seen drawn up on the Columbia River and Baker Bay beaches, the occupants gone to Shoalwater Bay by one of three portage routes.

The routes were the Chinook River near the Ambrose place to Bear River, the Wallicut River portage, or the route from Baker Bay to Tarlett Slough over the head of the bay. The latter portage was the one most widely used.

Doug Allen, a noted Pacific County historian and author who died near the start of the pandemic, wrote a series of articles for the Chinook Observer nearly 20 years ago focusing on Willapa Bay. With so many new residents here and so much time having passed, we’re running some of Allen’s stories again.

