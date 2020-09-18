In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the river (above), the valley, and the town of Naselle were known by the name of “Nasel” after the Nasil Indian tribe who inhabited the valley when the first settlers arrived. In 1920, upon the suggestion of teacher/historian Emma Whealdon (who thought the pronunciation more pleasant), the spelling was officially changed to “Naselle.” Ivan Holm’s launch is said to be the forerunner for the name change.