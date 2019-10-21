OCEAN PARK — A new family-friendly event is being introduced for Halloween 2019.
“Spooktacular” is billed as an All Hallow’s Eve social and show. It will feature an open mic at the Crown Alley Irish Pub beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 with a dance performance at 8:30 p.m.
There will be face painting, arts and crafts, games, and a costume contest with prizes for kids and adults.
The idea is the brainchild of Annika Kay, a producer and choreographer who serves as artistic director of Artists Gone Awry (AGA Productions).
Kay is a dance instructor at Beach Ballet studio in Long Beach and will bring two dancers, Lyla Inskeep and Moriah Smythe, to participate. Actor Natasha Beals and visual artist Michele Gutierrez will contribute.
The organizers hope the event will become a fixture on the Long Beach Peninsula calendar.
“This year I am trying to get an annual event started for kids and families of the community to add a little more fun for the holiday,” Kay said. “So we are doing a Halloween performance with a few of the dancers from the studio. But it is also interactive — as anyone can come perform during the open mic night at the Crown Alley and there will be festive activities, too.”
Dan Tobin, owner of the venue, has been hosting open mic sessions for a year, allowing artists of all genres and experience levels to perform Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Tobin, an avid musician, has an assortment of instruments including several guitars on the walls inside his pub, some of which he allows patrons to play.
Kay has been dancing for more than 35 years and has choreographed for numerous shows, including with Peninsula Players’ spring production of “HMS Pinafore” and the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists’ 2018 show “Beauty and the Beast.”
Future performances include the Polar Express in December and a Spring Dance Concert next May.
More information regarding classes and performances can be found online at www.beachballet98631.com.
