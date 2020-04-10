West Coast news clippings from the 1880s and 1890s are loaded with nuggets that bring an adventurous — and sometimes dangerous — era to life.
“In moving several vessels yesterday at Astoria, a general collision occurred. The steam collier Willamette collided with the steamer Dixie Thompson; the British barks Gleniffer and Bolivia ran into each other, and the ship Imperial came in collision with a large barge. No one was injured and the damage to all vessels was slight.”
Dec. 14, 1883, San Francisco Bulletin
“Portland, January 9th.—H. Gibson, a sailor from the British bark Embleton, has made a complaint before Deputy United States Commissioner J. O. Bozarth, charging P. J. Paynton, master of the vessel, with grievous bodily injury to one Antoine, a sailor, who died on board that vessel on the 27th of December. The Captain was arrested, waived examination, and gave bonds in the sum of $1,000 to appear for trial in Portland.
“The charge against Captain Paynton is that on December 27th Antoine was sick with a fever; that the Captain dragged him from his bunk, beat him with a rope’s end, and made him take his trick at the wheel; that the next day he did the same thing; that Antoine dropped at the wheel, and that he and the ship’s carpenter picked him up to carry him to the forecastle; that before they got to the forecastle Antoine was dead.”
Jan. 10, 1885, Sacramento Daily Union
Burning the boat to save it
The [Seattle] Post-Intelligencer, of the 15th, has the following: … Capt. Bell, of the A.B. Field [said] yesterday: “When trying to make the Columbia river bar on Saturday evening, Dec. 12th [1887] … near the whistling buoy … Darkness shut down … When we found our little steamer could not make the bar we headed her out to sea as long as our fuel lasted.
“When the wood gave out we were four miles south of Cape Flattery, and I knew that unless we made the cape under steam the A.B. Field would be piled up on the barren coast, so I ordered the crew to tear up the floors, break up the furniture, gut the cabin, pull down the life preservers and make as much fuel as possible without interfering with the shell of the upper house or the hold.
“By this means we procured fuel enough to last us four hours more, and this enabled us to round the cape and enter Neah bay, where we procured wood from the Indians to take us over to Port Townsend.
“During the storm the boiler was broken loose and pitched forward, and the engines twisted considerably out of line. Moran Brothers are overhauling the machinery and expect to have the Field in shape to leave for Astoria in about eight days. …”
Dec. 17, 1887, Daily Morning Astorian
Hectic years of commerce
“At the O.R. & N. Dock. ‘Steamer Day,’ is always a busy one around the spacious dock of the O.R. & N. Co., with larger vessels arriving and departing and smaller ones taking on or putting off freight for or from outlying places. A casual glance shows the enormous amount of freight handled here and illustrates the importance of Astoria as a shipping point.
“Yesterday the dock from one end to the other, over 1,000 feet, was strewn with freight: cases of kerosene, pigs of lead, sacks of bone dust, sacks of oak bark, piles of Port Orford cedar, rolls of wire, bundles of hemp and oakum, barrels of varnish and lacquer, sacks of rice and salt, butter, flowers, labels, anchors, beer, pianos, shingles, cables, groceries, rope, salmon, organs, carpets, lath, boilers, shooks, machinery, stoves etc., piled up everywhere in profusion.
“The ‘Eclipse’ brand of salmon, packed by the ‘Cape Hancock Packing Co.,’ and the ‘Riverdale Packing Co.’s, brand and some from Pyramid Harbor, Alaska, were the only brands noticed yesterday, the usual first-in-April shipments not going on yesterday’s steamer. Large piles of freight were left by the Oregon yesterday, which took on a lot of oysters, but was too full to take some shooks, laths, etc., which are shipped from here to California. …”
Apr. 6, 1887, The Daily Astorian
“The British ship Falls of Clyde has sailed for Liverpool with 18,500 cases salmon. … The British bark Braemar, cleared for Malpas, England, yesterday, with 16,994 bbls [barrels] flour, worth $62,983.”
Aug. 4, 1888, The Daily Astorian
[The ship with the beautiful name, the Falls of Clyde, Wikipedia tells us, is the “last surviving iron-hulled, four-masted full-rigged” sailing ship, a National Historic Landmark moored in Honolulu. Her condition is not good and, as of February 2019, she is offered for sale, as is.]
“Marine News and Notes. … The barkentine Tam O’Shanter sailed for San Francisco yesterday with a cargo of lumber. The little steam schooner Louis Olsen arrived from Nestucca yesterday with a cargo of farm produce. The steamship Oregon arrived from San Francisco yesterday with a number of passengers and thirty-five tons of freight for this port. The barge Hercules which sprang a leak Tuesday was lightered and pumped out yesterday morning and the leak is being repaired. The schooner Letitia cleared at the custom house yesterday for San Francisco. She loaded 240,000 feet of lumber at the Clatsop mill. The four-masted ship Principality is due to arrive down from Portland this morning. She will complete her cargo of wheat at this port and sail for the United Kingdom. The three-masted schooner Pioneer arrived down from Portland yesterday and anchored in the stream. She is loaded with lumber and piles for Redondo Beach, California. The steamship Queen sailed for San Francisco yesterday. Among the cargo taken from here were 280 sacks of oysters, 1,022 bundles of pulp and 275 barrels and boxes of cranberries. The British bark Noddleburn is all ready for sea and will sail for the United Kingdom in a day or two. The vessel has 24,543 sacks of wheat on board, valued at $45,000. Of the cargo 1,686 sacks were loaded here. The British ship Angerona cleared at the custom house yesterday and will sail for Glasgow, probably to-day. Her cargo consists of 25,223 barrels of flour, 4,710 of which were loaded here, and the total value is $94,589.”
Oct. 30, 1890, The Morning Astorian
Undersea landslide?
“MOUNTAINS OF WATER. Three Great Waves Sweep the Lighthouse Tender Columbine. … The Columbine left port early yesterday morning … bound for Tillamook Rock with supplies for the light station. It was a beautiful morning and scarcely a ripple disturbed the surface of the bay as the pretty little steamer glided down the channel toward the open sea. From all appearances a very quiet sea awaited them outside, and white-tipped breakers off the end of the jetty only indicated the usual break at that point. … Captain Richardson, who was on the bridge, remarked that an unusually smooth sea prevailed …
“The whole crew, however, who were in a position to look out over the bow of the vessel, were startled a moment later by a sudden wall of water that seemed to arise in front of them as if by some violent subterranean action. … [T]he suddenness of its appearance caused the captain and his men to stare in wonder … as the big wave parted on the ship’s bow and settled back from whence it had so mysteriously come.
“Scarcely had the steamer recovered from the violent shock than a great mountain of water shot up directly in front of the vessel, followed instantly by another wall of about the same size. It was all so sudden that Captain Richardson was unable to give a signal before hundreds of tons of water swept over the vessel … The sound of breaking timbers and crashing glass told those who were unable to see it that a terrible accident had happened …
“Capt. Richardson kept the steamer’s head to sea, running slowly … and was on the point of setting his course for Tillamook Rock, when word came up that the steward [down below] was badly injured. … [T]he steamer was put back to port, arriving about 12:15 p.m. … Capt. Richardson cannot account for the sudden appearance of the big seas … and says he does not care to study the nature of any more of them.”
Jan. 16, 1895, The Morning Astorian
Imported gunny sacks arrive
“Last year Oregon imported its first consignment of wheat bags [gunny sacks] direct from the mills at Calcutta [India]. The enterprise was confined to a single cargo. Previously all supplies of this character were obtained through San Francisco.”
Feb. 16, 1896, The Oregonian
[The 1893 Panic saw the New York stock exchange collapse, railroads stop building, banks fail across the nation, businesses die, and unemployment assail the work force. Citizens were caught in the crunch and looked for any way out. It was a tough handful of years until gold was discovered in the Yukon’s Klondike, undergirding the money supply, and the economy began to rebuild.]
Near disaster on Yukon voyage
“At 3:30 Sunday morning the steamer [tug] Elihu Thompson, which left here Friday evening towing the two Yukon river steamers, Gamecock and Staghound, bound for St. Michael’s, crossed into the Columbia again with the tows in distress. Both the river steamers are complete wrecks,” The Morning Astorian reported..
“The circumstances as related by Chief Engineer Kelly of the Alaska Commercial and Transportation company, who was on the Thompson, are as follows:”
“We left the Columbia river Friday evening, with fair weather and a fair sea, and we supposed everything was going on all right until at 10 o’clock that night the Gamecock displayed a red light, as also did the Staghound, which was the preconcerted signal of danger.
“The Thompson slowed down and waited for daylight. At break of day they woke me up and Capt. Garlick told me to take out the small boat and see what was the trouble. With the second mate and three men of our crew I put out for the Gamecock. On approaching her I saw she was in bad condition, the oakum streaming out from her seams. I asked Capt. Fisher what was the trouble and was informed that when they struck the first swell off the Columbia the passengers … were frightened beyond reason, and the boat commenced to work badly.
“As the conditions were favorable I went on to the Staghound and found the same state of affairs. The passengers and some of the crew were imploring me to take them off. I told them to keep quiet, as there was no immediate danger, as I would have to report to the Thompson to get proper assistance.
“The passengers were running about the decks like demented persons, with their life preservers on and their possessions piled up in promiscuous heaps. … I went back to the Thompson and we returned to the wrecks to do what we could.
“At this time we were thirty miles at sea. Reaching the Gamecock, we commenced transferring the passengers and crew. Captain Fisher and two or three of his men refused to leave their boat. He had a crew of thirty men and fourteen passengers. The Stag Hound, Captain Lane, had about the same number of people aboard, and a few of his men stood by him, refusing to leave the boat. The others behaved well, but the passengers on both boats were like crazy people.
“About this time the pilot schooner San Jose showed up and I called to the Gamecock folks to be quiet, as I knew Pilot Johnson, aboard the San Jose, and we could get additional help. Johnson put off to us in a small boat, and he and his people worked one of the tows while I took care of the other.
“All who wanted to be transferred were safely taken care of and a few of their personal effects were taken aboard the Thompson. Pilot Johnson took charge of the tows at their request.
“… I attribute the fact of the breaking up of the boats to their extreme length, which was one hundred and seventy-five feet.
“Captain Fisher of the Gamecock had a peculiar experience. Friday night before he signaled us some of the passengers, most of them from Missouri and Kansas, who never before had seen the ocean, came to him with revolvers and threatened to shoot him if he did not turn his boat around and put back to port. The proposition was ridiculous but Fisher kept his head and coolly told them to go back to bed and he would keep them safe.
“But many of them bothered him all night and when I found him the captain was nearly crazy and said: “For God’s sake, take these people away from me and I will stay with the boat alone.”
The Morning Astorian’s report continued, “It was learned that about one hundred and twenty thousand dollars will be lost by the company that built these Yukon river boats. They were to have paid $15,000 for the tow to St. Michael. The steamer Thompson does not know yet what she will do or where she will go from here. The San Francisco agents have been communicated with. …
“After the Thompson re-entered the harbor Sunday morning both life-saving crews, the Columbine and a tug, besides a host of fishermen, stood by to render assistance, but their help was not needed.
“The boats were insured for about $100,000 and it is rumored that there is a clause providing for payment only in case of total loss. … An examination of the boats shows that they were put together with short nails and small bolts. It is the opinion of many that they might have been built stronger. …”
June 28, 1898, The Morning Astorian
“The river steamers Staghound and Gamecock, which started for the Yukon last summer and were disabled shortly after leaving Astoria, were sold by United States Marshal Houser at Portland yesterday. Hale & Kern were the purchasers, and the vessels were sold for a very low figure — $8,900.”
Dec. 4, 1898, The Morning Astorian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.