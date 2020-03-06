The other day I watched the Columbia River, as tall, meringue-tipped wind waves blew from Clatsop spit (and seemingly eternity beyond) northeast to bash themselves against the rocks at Point Ellice. If it was this wild well inside the river’s mouth, I wondered, what was it like out on the ocean? And how were the ships and boatmen faring?
In winter our weather is often dark and unforgiving. “Life is real, life is earnest,” my father used to say; so is our weather.
On the telly we watch as the weather proceeds from our corner of the continent to expand and express itself over the northern parts of the country, carrying on to join up with the tropical stuff coming from the Gulf of Mexico and storm all over the Southeast.
This long study of the hazards of the Columbia River region convinces me that its dangers are truly hard to imagine for those of us who do not sail its waters.
The bar may appear gentle and placid, then turn murderous; the wind might have been blowing a literal gale, then drop to flat calm, leaving a sailing ship dangling in mid-bar, without propulsion.
As it was, so it is
Down through the years others have spoken about winter’s weather here:
In November 1805, William Clark wrote of “horriable” rain and wind — imagine being outside in sodden elkskin garments.
Lt. Howison of the Shark wrote, “Our log-book records rain, hail, or snow, every day between October 29th, 1846, and January 17th, 1847, except eleven …”
The day after Christmas 1852, the Daily Alta California of San Francisco reported, “The Columbia experienced considerable difficulty in getting down the river [from Portland] on account of ice. At the mouth of the Willamette river, the barque Ocean Bird and brig Hodgdon were frozen in. The brig Bordeaux, which sailed from this port [San Francisco] for Puget’s Sound, in attempting to make the Columbia river for a harbor, anchored on the bar on the 13th inst., and, owing to a heavy sea at the time, slipped her cables. She was drawn ashore on Clatsop Beach, where she now lies, high and dry. The vessel is a total loss — all hands saved.”
Ten months after Oregon became a state in 1859 the San Francisco Bulletin passed along the information, “The Columbia River Frozen Hard — The bark Sam. Merritt, which arrived here on 19th December from the Columbia … reports that she found some difficulty in making her way down the river, owing to the gathering masses of ice which blocked up the mouth. The bark Yanke [sic] was frozen in, above Oak Point, some 40 miles higher up than Astoria; and 18 miles above the latter named place, the river … was frozen hard. It was not expected that the steamer Pacific, which lately sailed from San Francisco for Portland, would be able to ascend the river.”
Late in January 1872, the Alta said, “The Columbia river is filled with ice from six inches to two feet in thickness. Navigation is very difficult,” … and in October 1873 the brand-new Tri-Weekly Astorian wrote, “Capt. Dixon of the Spirit of the Dawn reports having seen a water spout while that vessel was lying outside the bar last week. As near as he could reckon, the huge column of water was three miles away, and as near to the vessel as he desired it to be.”
Early in January 1883, “mush ice is reported all the way from Kalama to the mouth of the Willamette. The snow falling on the chilled water did not melt, but formed in great fields, which drifted with the current.”
A tale of heavy weather
Three months later, the Daily Astorian’s editor reported as if it were the truth,
“‘That blow yesterday was something heavy,’ said the man with a black coat and glazed cap.
“‘Yes, and it rained heavy while it did rain,’ said the heavy man.
“‘Pshaw, that wasn’t rain! That was just a mist like. If you want to see rain you should have been with me in ’75.’
“‘Would you replenish your glass and tell us the details!’ asked the heavy man, politely.
“ ‘It was the winter of ’75,’ said the other, stirring his glass reflectively, ‘I’d heard there was a good deal of timber in them sections, and I was keen to get it. So me and my son took a steamer and went up on the northern coast, where no white man had ever been before. As soon as we landed we knowed we had struck it rich. Gentlemen, there was millions of acres, all cut and ready for the market.’
“‘Might I inquire who cut it?’ interrogated the heavy man, solemnly.
“‘The polar bears had gnawed it off searching for honey!’ replied he of the glazed cap, calmly.
“‘Go on with your thunder shower.’
“‘Well, as I was telling you, we started right in, and in three weeks we were richer than any eight men in the states. There was no end to the luck! Everything went our way from the start. We had all the logs down on the dock and were only waiting for the boat to come and take us off, when I see clouds making to the south’ard and I knowed it was going to settle in for thick weather. I told my son to look out, and in less than half an hour there broke the doggonedest storm I ever see. Rain! Why, gentlemen, the water rose so rapidly in our house that it flowed up the chimney and streamed 300 feet up in the air! We got it both ways that trip, up and down. … But the worst of all was the lightning. It wasn’t in streaks, it just stood still in one flash, and when it got through, you should have taken a look at that timber! That timber was chopped into the finest saw-dust you ever got your eyes on! Fine as snuff! Wasn’t a stick left half an inch long! You never saw anything like it! There was over $12,000,000 gone! We thought we might save the saw-dust to mix paints with and save a couple o’million out of the wreck, but while we was thinking that over, the wind sprang up, and then there was music! I’ve seen some wind in my time, but no such winds as that ever blowed before and anywhere else! Well, you can get an imperfect notion of how that wind blew, when I tell you that it blowed that saw-dust right back into its former shape, and when that storm passed off, there stood them trees just where they stood before … .’ “
Sad mystery of the Ivanhoe
The worst winter for North Pacific storms before the turn of the 20th century seems to have been 1894. “San Francisco, Oct. 15 — The gale which has prevailed along the Northern Pacific coast since Saturday last has undoubtedly caused widespread disaster to shipping. At least three schooners are known to have been wrecked.
“There are grave reasons for believing that the American ship Ivanhoe has been lost with all on board, and there is little doubt that Southern Pacific company’s [log] raft of ten thousand spars and piles valued at over $30,000 has been broken by the elements. … From Tacoma the schooner Nora Harkins is reported wrecked at the entrance to Gray’s harbor …
“The American ship Ivanhoe, coal laden from Seattle for this port, which has now been out twenty-one days, is almost certainly lost …
“Astoria, Oct. 16 — Steam schooner Bandorille arrived from the Siuslaw this afternoon. She met with an accident off Nehalem yesterday morning by having a plug blown from her boiler, letting all the water out. She raised a small sail and managed to keep her head to the sea until the damage was repaired. Capt. Winant says that yesterday’s northwester was the heaviest that he ever experienced. From off the Tillamook bar the Bandorille passed lots of drifting piling, which Capt. Winant believes to have come from the big raft. …
“Tacoma, Oct. 16 — A Ledger special from Ocosta says the schooner Corinna Harkins [sic] which went ashore on Peterson’s point this morning was trying to beat into harbor during the night while a heavy wind, almost a gale, was blowing. The sea was running high and the vigorous motion the vessel was subjected to, finally carried away her rudder. Left helpless, she drifted down off Peterson’s point and was there driven ashore. …” [Statesman Journal (Salem).]
“Washington [D.C.], Oct. 19 — [U. S.] Secretary [of the Treasury] Carlisle to-day ordered the revenue cutters Corwin, at San Francisco, and Grant, at Port Townsend, to proceed at once to Cape Flattery to hunt for any boats or wreckage of the missing vessel Ivanhoe … [The Weekly Gazette-Times, (Corvallis).]
“The tug Pioneer today [Oct. 24] returned from a cruise along the west coast of Vancouver island in search of the ship Ivanhoe. The shore line was scoured, but no fresh wreckage was observed. All hope for the safety of the Ivanhoe seems abandoned. It is believed the passengers and crew may have been picked up by a foreign outward bound vessel, in which they may be transferred to an inward bound vessel or landed at Honolulu.” [Statesman Journal.]
“Seattle, Nov. 2 — The lumber schooner Fanny Dutard, Captain Peterson, arrived at Port Blakely yesterday. She reports that the missing Ivanhoe, with F. J. Grant, ex-minister to Bolivia [and co-owner of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer], on board, probably sank on the afternoon of Sept. 30:
“‘We left Port Blakely,’ said Capt. Peterson, ‘on Sept. 26 last, bound for Santa Barbara with lumber. We sailed out under a light wind and arrived at the cape on the 30th, where we found a strong southeast wind blowing. We saw a tug tow out a ship that same evening and drop her off the cape. That night it rained very heavily, and there was about a 60-mile-an-hour wind coming up over the ocean.
“‘About 12 o’clock I think it was, that same night we saw a ship to leeward of us. It continued blowing heavy from the southeast all night, and kept on till about 11 o’clock of the morning of the 30th, when it moderated. A ship was in company with us, but too far away for us to make out her name or what her cargo. She appeared to have a terrible list to starboard.
“‘At about 12:30 o’clock I was on the port tack and the other vessel was on the starboard tack, distant, I think, about four miles. She was apparently hove to with lower topsails. We could see that something was wrong with her, for her list was in the wrong direction … I expected we would run nearer together soon, and, having been up most of the night before, I went below about 1 o’clock and turned in.
“‘Twenty minutes later … my first mate, Harry Staunton, came below and calling me said that the ship had disappeared. I hastened on deck at once. The horizon was clear, and the ship had disappeared as if by magic. After looking for her from the deck without seeing her, I ran up into the rigging and swept the horizon in the direction the vessel had before occupied, but there was not a sign of her presence visible. I then kept the schooner off for 20 minutes to see if any ship’s boats appeared on the water, or if any wreckage of any kind could be sighted. We could see nothing of this kind … and hove the schooner to again in double-reefed sails, but while we were in the vicinity we could see nothing of any boats or wreckage.
“‘The latitude we were in … was 47.53, longitude 127.01 west, Cape Flattery bearing N. E., ½ E., and distance 95 miles.’ …” [The Dalles Daily Chronicle.]
“San Francisco, Nov. 5.—The United States steamer Corwin returned this morning from Cape Flattery, after a futile search for the missing ship Ivanhoe. The commander of the Corwin states that while the search was progressing he spoke many vessels, and had others boarded with the hope of learning some tidings of the Ivanhoe, but not a cheerful bit of news could be obtained.” [The Eugene Guard.]
“News has been received [Nov. 9] of the loss of the ship Ivanhoe with all on board. The Ivanhoe left Seattle Sept. 27 for San Francisco and encountered a heavy gale. On the 30th she went down. The passengers aboard the vessel were: Frederick J. Grant, editor of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer; Allen P. Folger and two ladies, Mrs. Mamie L. Bara and her friend, Mrs. D. B. Leese Mullen; stowaway Edward Aliardice, who had people living in San Francisco. Besides these, 18 members of the crew were drowned.” [The Medford, Oregon, Mail.]
“San Francisco, Nov. 27 — The revenue cutter Rush again left port to search for the survivors of the wrecked ship Ivanhoe. In view of the fact that recent telegraphic dispatches from Victoria, B.C., announce the finding of live preservers and other wreckage, there is every likelihood that someone remains alive to tell the story of how the Ivanhoe went down. It is expected that the search of the Rush will continue for a full month.” [The Morning Astorian.]
On Dec. 13, the Lincoln County Leader of Toledo, Oregon, reported, “The United States revenue cutter Richard Rush has returned from her cruise along the west shore of Vancouver island in quest of news concerning the missing collier Ivanhoe which sailed from Seattle for San Francisco, Sept. 27. At Nettie Island a life buoy belonging to the Ivanhoe was obtained from the natives, who found it several weeks ago. The stern end of a ship’s dingy boat and some other small fresh wreckage were found in the same vicinity of Barclay sound, but nothing further than the buoy to indicate that it belonged to the Ivanhoe. …”
And, finally, “Tacoma, Dec. 20 — A special to the Ledger from South Bend says: ‘A report comes from North Cove, Washington, that a board bearing the name Ivanhoe … has been found on the ocean beach near that place. The wife of the keeper of the Willapa Bay light, found it partially buried in the sand, the gilt letters of the name having attracted her attention.’ ” [The Morning Astorian.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.