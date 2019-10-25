With witches, goblins and super-heroes descending on neighborhoods across America, the American Red Cross Southwest Washington Chapter offers parents and children some safety tips to help prepare for a safe and enjoyable trick-or-treat holiday.
The Red Cross is promoting 13 important safety tips for parents to keep in mind and share with their trick-or-treaters to prevent injuries.
- Walk, slither, and sneak on sidewalks — not in the street
- Look both ways before crossing the street to check for cars, trucks, and low-flying brooms
- Cross the street only at corners
- Don’t hide or cross the street between parked cars
- Wear light-colored or reflective-type clothing so you are more visible (and remember to put reflective tape on bikes, skateboards, and brooms, too!)
- Plan your route and share it with your family, if at all possible have an adult go with you
- Carry a flashlight to light your way
- Keep away from open fires and candles (costumes can be extremely flammable)
- Visit homes that have the porch light on
- Accept treats at the door and never go into a stranger’s house
- Use face paint rather than masks or things that will cover your eyes
- Be cautious of animals and strangers
- Have an adult inspect your treats before eating; don’t eat the candy if the package is already opened
