Terri Staples is enthusiastic.
Halloween is fast approaching. And as well as being spooky and fun, it’s an opportunity for the community to demonstrate its generosity.
“In the past, people have been great,” she said, describing the annual candy donation program. “It always brings tears to my eyes.”
Staples is deputy city clerk at Ilwaco City Hall. It’s a workplace where budgets and other weighty matters are discussed in serious tones befitting an important government agency.
But once a year, donated candy starts coming in, putting a broad smile on everyone’s faces, and filling up the lunchroom storage area in the back of the building at 120 First Ave. N.
The goodies are part of a campaign led by Jenna Austen and the other thoughtful folks at the Ilwaco Merchants Association. Bite-size candy is donated so that it can be distributed ahead of time to homes where the occupants may not be able to splurge on Halloween goodies.
“Please drop your unopened, store-bought candy or treats to Ilwaco City Hall during business hours,” Austen said. “Candy is distributed to residents along the main areas in Ilwaco for Halloween trick or treaters.”
On the evening of Oct. 31 — which falls on a Monday this year — kids in costumes travel the streets in the annual candy hunt. Ilwaco is popular for safety minded parents. “People come from all around because we have got sidewalks and street lights,” said Staples, recalling busy past years. “A lot of these houses are elderly people who still like to celebrate with the kids. It’s a constant barrage for three years.”
This year, the folks at the Ilwaco Fire Department (also known as Ilwaco Hook and Ladder Co.) will spook folks at a Haunted Firehouse at 301 Spruce St. from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A street dance will be held on Lake Street across from Michael Mathis’ Shipwrecords and Moor store at 122 Lake St. It will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with music by the North Coast Blues band. A costume contest will take place at 7 p.m. for adults, children and pets.
Nearby, members of Peninsula Players, whose theater is at 127 Lake St., will be handing out Halloween candy.
Activities will conclude with a performance led by Annika Kay and her young dance students from Beach Ballet in Long Beach. This will include their version of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
• Ilwaco isn’t the only location for Halloween fun. The crew at Pacific County Fire District 1 will be greeting trick-or-treaters 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Ocean Park Fire Station, 26110 Ridge Ave., Ocean Park.
