Trolley tours highlighting the ghostly legends of the Long Beach Peninsula will be offered Saturday, Oct. 2.
The tours are timed to coincide with an array of activities celebrating “100 years of weird and wonderful” at Marsh’s Free Museum, home of Jake the Alligator Man, at 409 Pacific Ave., Long Beach.
The idea has been dreamed up by Ocean Park resident Ira Kitmacher with support from Karla Jensen of the Long Beach Merchants Association. Pacific County Transit Director Michael Wagner has been involved in setting things up.
Kitmacher recently published a book about coastal ghost stories, called “Haunted Graveyard of the Pacific,” and is working on a second, “Spirits Along the Columbia River.” He will serve as a costumed tour guide.
The two-hour tours will take those attending on the transit district’s red trolley to Astoria and back. The trolley will be decorated in a spooky manner. They will start at Marsh’s at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. There is no charge for the Oct. 2 trips.
“This will be a test run for future ‘History and Haunted Trolley Tours’ that the Long Beach Merchants Association will be launching in the Spring,” Jensen said. Tickets for spring rides will be for sale at the Long Beach Visitors Bureau and Merchant Services Center.
