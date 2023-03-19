“Go out on limb. That’s where the fruit is,” said Bob Ross, famous TV painting instructor.

And so, I have! In taking my second “Sip-n-Paint” class, recently, I learned a few things sitting in the back of the room. First, enjoy the little things, as cliché as it may sound. And second, take your time and just relax! (You know who you are…) As I look to the front of the class, I see a wig for inspiration on the easel where it all starts. The spirit of Bob Ross shines through my friend, Brian Beck, as we begin the painting class. “Is everyone ready? We are painting the swans on Black Lake! Here we go!”

If you would like to host an art party with Brian and Sunshine, contact them via email at brianreevesbeck@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.