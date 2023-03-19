“Go out on limb. That’s where the fruit is,” said Bob Ross, famous TV painting instructor.
And so, I have! In taking my second “Sip-n-Paint” class, recently, I learned a few things sitting in the back of the room. First, enjoy the little things, as cliché as it may sound. And second, take your time and just relax! (You know who you are…) As I look to the front of the class, I see a wig for inspiration on the easel where it all starts. The spirit of Bob Ross shines through my friend, Brian Beck, as we begin the painting class. “Is everyone ready? We are painting the swans on Black Lake! Here we go!”
“Talent is a pursued interest. Anything you’re willing to practice, you can do.” Bob Ross.
I am not a painter by any stretch and I have never claimed to be an artist of any kind. I am, however, clever and creative and those two elements go hand in hand very well for me. I can envision what I want to create, and just go for it! How it comes out in the end is an entirely different story, but I try and I always do my best. No competition with others and especially not with myself. Art is supposed to a fun outlet in my opinion and no matter your artistic level, everyone is an artist at heart.
“You can do anything you want. This is your world.” Bob Ross.
Brian Beck of Masked Glass and “The Color Wheels” hosts his painting classes upstairs at Salt Hotel and Pub in Ilwaco, where he is a jack-of-all-trades. His spirit is generous and kind and he thrives in creating that artistic niche. In his last class, Brian focused on subtle techniques for us all to capture the swans on Black Lake in Ilwaco. Now again, not my strongest art form, but I did pretty good! From 5 to 7 p.m., we all have our beverage, thus the ‘Sip’ in ‘Sip-n-Paint’ and we were prepped with canvas, easel, paint, brushes, water and guidance. Examples were on hand and very appreciated. With the help of little Ms. Sunshine, Brian’s lovely wife, Rachel, it is sure that no one will be coming in and running-a-muck! It is so easy to go in and enjoy the evening. Good therapy! In talking with Brian, he tells me “You have to lose yourself and let go of your ego in art. As an artist, a creative person, sometime it’s hard to do that. We are not all art masters or Van Gogh’s — our challenge is to enjoy the process and find the master with yourself.” He goes on to explain his creative processes and a story about getting started in some artistic life decisions.
“We don’t make mistakes; just happy little accidents.” Bob Ross.
Brian got into art via King Kong. Yep! (A big-hairy beast. Right up my alley!) That and a little help from his dad. They got him started with art in a round-about way after seeing King Kong on the big screen when Brian was a kid. He asked his dad to draw him a King Kong on a building. His dad did just that and it blew Brian’s mind. In listening to this story, I couldn’t help but go down the rabbit hole and ask him if believes in Sasquatch as I absolutely do — Brian believes. The Connection is there, but let’s move on.
“You need the dark in order to show the light.” Bob Ross.
If you have met Brian, you may know of his “Masked Glass.” An art form of a velum-type film, making a stained glass effect. It’s a process with artistic integrity. They are beautiful and all are one-of-a-kind. Beautifully displayed at Salt Hotel and Pub and can be purchased. I have one myself. Branching out of Masked Glass is Color Wheels. The concept of bringing the arts to you! Brian and Sunshine have a 35-foot moving box truck. It has eight work stations, a stage and can work as a small classroom. “The truck is in its infancy at the moment but the goals — the dream is real and coming to life.” Years ago, Brian and Rachel — who now live in Ocean Park — ran the arts and crafts at Camp Run-A-Muck in Battleground. Basically, they were the set-up and break-down people for the camp. Brian states that it was a lot to do. “With Color Wheels, it’s all done for that person, that party, that event. We show up, set up and drive away.” With the truck, he has this large space to roll in and roll out. They would like to travel coast to coast for events and festivals — see family — be followed via social media. Possibly a blog, vlog, the ideas just keep coming. A goal is that in five years, a rolling art studio ready for the road. Making a living, possibly franchising. The Color Wheels dream is to let art inspire. So, everyone needs to “Slow their roll and enjoy the artist within.”
“It’s so important to do something every day that will make you happy.” Bob Ross.
Brian is open to mentors and loves the encouragement he gets. He has a list of some pretty incredible people in his life. One of those hard-working people is Laila Brown of Salt Hotel and Pub. I asked her what she thought of the paint-n-sip classes being held in her upstairs event space. “I love it when the people come downstairs with their canvases and smiles on their faces. It has been a pleasant surprise to see how popular it has gotten. It’s creativity meets education. It’s our goal and vision.”
“Use absolutely no pressure. Just like an Angels wing.” Bob Ross.
There are so many creative and artistic people on this beautiful Peninsula. I encourage you to step outside of your comfort zone and try something fresh and new. Go to the local galleries and shops and see what’s out there! The artists would really appreciate your support. Look for upcoming events, check out the Art Trail and spread your wings. I am continuing my path, my journey, in taking another sip-n-paint class soon and I can’t wait! I’m reaching out to the artist within. Maybe I can get skilled enough in the near future to have Sasquatch let me do his portrait. Dream big my friends and as always, if you pack it in, then pack it out.
