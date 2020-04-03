Perhaps the coronavirus is fermenting introspection, one of, if not the only redeeming quality of this pandemic. Whatever the cause, I find myself calling old friends, many of whom I haven’t communicated with for some time. I find myself fielding the outfield for older movies, particularly those with a laugh or two. Or those, God forbid, with happy endings — currently, out of style. My wife and I watched “Michael” with John Travolta the other night. What a masterpiece. And Jean Stapleton compounded my pleasure. And the next morning, that old campfire song, “The Happy Wanderer,” popped into my head, unsolicited. How long ago had it been? I was an Eagle Scout nearly 60 years ago, and I still “love to go a wandering.” Scouting taught me that. And within those early lessons, I was allowed the opportunity to explore, and occasionally, take risks. I recommend a little bit of that in our diet.
These are the times of six-foot barriers. Maybe 10. Limitations change by the minute. But just what can we accomplish within the limitations of a few feet? We are so lucky to live in a place where we can just step outside and breathe some of the freshest air on the continent and see some of the most beautiful scenery. There are so many opportunities. I don’t believe you will be arrested if you were to walk around the gates at Cape Disappointment State Park and take a stroll with your partner or lover (or alone) along stunning Benson Beach. Or perhaps drive to the north end of the empty park and scurry over some of the drift logs and, hand on hand, walk along the world’s most lovely landscape of shifting sands, wild thrashing water, and somersaulting Pacific skies. Well, maybe not quite the best, but it’s got to be one of the prettiest, nearly deserted sandy beaches in our country. Indeed, this is public property, sayeth the editor of this fine paper. Was Matt a Boy Scout?
Last month an old friend and I went for a photo shoot here. The storm was slamming the beach like a marauding beast with horns — Travolta as the archangel Michael charging the long-horned bull in that wonderful movie. White-capped combers were breaking with all the energy of a locomotive running full-throttle. This was one of god’s tantrums complicit with 25-foot waves and a 10-foot tide, a photographer’s paradise if ever there was. And later, we found our way onto Waikiki Beach and pledged allegiance to the wonders of ocean combers hurling torrents of salt water at the steep walls of igneous rock which protects the fragile ocean landscape below Cape Disappointment light house. And when the stormy sky hiccupped, out came a few sunbursts and the world burst into a kaleidoscope of rainbow colors that would gladden the harshest of curmudgeons. But if a pilgrim was overwhelmed by the threats and realities of the largest pandemic of a lifetime, somehow, those blazing rays of sunlight appeased the distraught mind.
Here’s another to do. On either side of the Seaview approach road, the Discovery Trail ambles for several miles. Even in the best of times, the trail from Seaview, south to Beard’s Hollow, is mostly deserted. And so lovely, so private, so exhilarating. Pack a lunch. Bring along a split of wine or a thermos of fresh-brewed coffee. Slip in a little Irish. Bring a new novel and curl up in the dunes. No matter what, curl up! And if you bump into other travelers, put on a mask. Follow the new rules of social distancing. Those rules don’t mean that you can’t explore. Your front yard is now the Pacific Ocean, and high tide or low, the panorama is always a love supreme.
In these times, we still need engaging outlets. They needn’t be illegal, or even life-shattering. But you can’t catch a trout with your fly out of the water.
These sojourns definitely need not be dangerous. If an official objects, be courteous. Reboot! You will find that they are kind people and are just there to protect us from ourselves.
But this is an opportunity to be creative. This is a rare chance when there is little need to rush about. Remember, we are mostly landlocked. So slow down. Trust those rusty instincts that say, “Let’s open our eyes and ears. Let’s write a poem. Start a novel, a memoir. Let’s get reacquainted with that partner you fell for, headlong.” Doesn’t matter when. Doesn’t matter where. This is the here and now. This is your moment to steal away and be intimate.
Yes, these are challenging times, but it is also an opportunity to delve (if at a safe distance) into our community; to delve into sharing and, just now, watch the sunset dip behind the Pacific horizon. So, grasp opportunity. It’s help yourself time. And please remember, it’s always a help your neighbor moment.
Apply spacing and stay protected, but remember why we live in this, one of the most special caches in the whole universe. I’m not inviting hordes of good folks from Seattle or Portland to invade our quiet beaches. I’m suggesting, for the time being, that we privately enjoy the wonders of our backyard. Let’s take a nature walk (behind Black Lake, along Willapa Bay at Leadbetter State Park), quietly, purposely, discretely. You can be cautious and smell the salt air at the same time.
Carpe diem — seize the day.
