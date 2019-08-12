OYSTERVILLE — On Sunday, Aug. 18, the Oysterville Music Vespers series hosts Lyrica, Ladies Choral Ensemble of Puget Sound.
According to Director LeeAnne Campos, the group has performed on the Peninsula “almost every year” since its formation in 2001.
This year’s concert, “A World of Our Creation” will include accompaniment by piano, violin, cello and various percussion instruments.
In the early years, the singers presented their music from the dais in front of the pews, but increasing numbers have prompted them to create a new form of presentation for the little church — surround sound!
“Audiences delight in being literally engulfed by these women and their remarkable music,” said Sydney Stevens, long-time Vespers volunteer.
Completing the all-ladies-service on Sunday will be Dr. Barbara Bate, Interdenominational Pastor, who will also serve as organist for the traditional congregational hymn-singing.
On behalf of the Oysterville Restoration Foundation, Cyndy Hayward will present the traditional Oysterville Moment.
The hour-long service begins at 3 p.m. and is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.