Better than 50 years have rumbled along since my late teens and an event that shaped us all: the Vietnam War. My neighbor, a hero of another war, the Great War, passed recently. To know Warner Williams was to appreciate the epitome of a fine human being. And a brave one, to boot. In Gen. George Patton’s Third Army, he survived the Battle of the Bulge, crossed the bridge at Remagen with the first U.S. troops into Germany and was in the center of dozens of life-threatening conflicts, more than he chose to talk about. And that is often the case. Many veterans wish to forget the trauma of battle. Warner once told me that if — in combat — a soldier wasn’t afraid, he, most likely, was devoid of human feelings. “We were all afraid. The common declaration was: Dig your foxhole deep,“ When I asked why, Warner answered, “Because, those who didn’t, died.”
My wife’s uncle also fought with Patton. The stories he shared were seldom about combat. They were about those few comical moments he encountered during that terrible war. Blaine Anderson was in reconnaissance. He and a small patrol of solders frequently found themselves far behind enemy lines. The price of being caught by the German army is easy enough to imagine.
Foot soldiers
Now, a generation of Vietnam veterans, those foot soldiers of my generation, are older now and often fraught with health problems. Many suffer from the effects of Agent Orange. They study their personal bucket list with less conviction. But they, unlike 58,000 of their comrades, survived. Many have collared a good life. Many have been successful. But they all still remember. Only a foot soldier can fully understand the challenge and fear of intense combat.
I lucked out. When the lottery allocated numbers in 1969 (one to 365), I came up at 350. I was an eagle scout and achieved Order of the Arrow. As a youth I climbed a dozen or so mountains. I could go into the forest and exist without food or shelter for a few days at a time. I shot well. In other words, I would have been a prime recruit in the war of my generation. Vietnam. That high number represented luck, fate or karma. Call it what you want.
My friend, John Joseph wasn’t so lucky. As John tells it, he found religion halfway through officer’s candidate school and withdrew his position. That was just fine with the Marine Corps. John was reassigned as a medic and landed up in Charlie Company faster than a new recruit can field a sergeant’s bark. A month later the Tet Offensive hit, and John and his platoon were surrounded by a division of Vietcong regulars. There were but a handful of American survivors. John swears that he was kept alive by an apparition of an Indian chief. John is half Native. The chief waved John to the next fox hole, over and over. John was saved where others fell. To this day, he is haunted by that battle, and by those deep scars, some physical, some mental. And by a ghost who mysteriously saved his life.
Gnawing anxiety
Rick Haug rose in the ranks to staff sergeant and did several tours of duty. He lives on the peninsula today, having recently survived two months in a hospital bed in Portland. Much is tied to old injuries. Often, this is cause and effect of the chemicals sprayed over the battlefields and villages in Vietnam. Or severe wounds, long festering. Rick knows the sound and fury of battle, the sound of rotors, that stuttering “whomp, whomp, whomp,” as a helicopter drops into a combat zone to retrieve the lucky survivors. “Not knowing what waited ahead was often as hard as the reality of combat. A kind of gnawing anxiety — you just never knew what waited ahead. You just never knew.”
And in the end, what did sergeant Haug take away?”
“Total waste of time,” he intones, his cheerful face suddenly stern from memories that still dodge around his head like a swarm of hungry mosquitos.
Haug was badly wounded in the war. He spent one year and nine months in a vet hospital in the Pacific Northwest. He was a soldier’s soldier. He survived against an army of Vietnamese who felt all the weight of fighting an enemy that was considered by many to be the strongest army in the world. Our troops weren’t the only brave soldiers.
The Vietnamese were tough
First Lt. David Jensen put it this way: “The Vietnamese were tough and determined and had everything to lose. They had fought the Chinese for decades. And the Laotians. They fought the French, whom they liked. They simply didn’t want to be run by any empire. Their battle was for the liberation of their country from foreign occupation.”
Many of our soldiers believed that they were protecting their country, the USA, or at least a 200-year democracy. But now, talking to these vets, each questions many of their earlier beliefs. “Initially, America came to Vietnam to back up the French. Later, we were told that we had to stop communism. We were told it was for oil, though I never saw a pump jack, not once,” says Rick Haug. Another vet interjects, “We were told that if we didn’t stop them, they — commies — would take over Australia, New Zealand, and other free nations. Our way of life would be threatened. That was the line we were told to hold. Much of that turned out not to be true.”
That struggle created division, a crater in the American psyche, or so I remember.
Having learned Vietnamese in officers’ training school, Jensen bivouacked with the South Vietnamese. He spent 47 weeks learning the language. A field observer and at times an interpreter, he was often embedded with the South Vietnamese. Well over six feet tall, he stood a head above his daytime allies. At night everything changed in Vietnam. The lines between north and south faded. At times, one didn’t know who was friend or foe.
Moving through the jungle, Jensen stood out like Mt. Rushmore. Perhaps, David adapted better than many of the soldiers from that war. If so, he is one of the lucky ones, but he still remembers. Forever he will remember. Time is creeping up on his generation, just as the one that preceded his fades away. Has faded away. In a year or two from now, veterans of World War II will all be gone. The last Medal of Honor vet from that conflict, Hershel “Woody” Williams just passed away at 98.
‘Thank you for fighting our war’
When I meet a soldier from the Vietnam era, I frequently offer a salutation. I say, “thank you. Thank you for fighting our war. Thank you for your courage. ” Many wear baseball hats that proclaim their involvement, a badge of courage. I believe that most are proud of their commitment.
Talk to any of these vets and watch as seriousness — as those memories of war — crosses their faces. Watch their eyes. They all remember a time that so many others have forgotten; those born after the conflict. “I meet young people today who don’t even know about Vietnam. Who don’t really care. ‘Huh,’ they say. ‘Where was that?’ The world has moved on.” Those words belong to John Joseph, a friend who has shared so many stories with me over many years.
Clayton Hedge was a poor mountain kid from the Appalachians in West Virginia. He wanted out of that economic chokehold of poverty. He wanted out of that mountain country and found the opportunity as a ranger in the Armed Forces. He did seven tours of duty, often as a door gunner in helicopters. “Life expectancy over target, 10 seconds.” This was about the same amount of time it took him “To break down a jammed machine gun.” Or so he told me, his eyes closing down just a little. Squeezing shut as if sunlight bruised him.
“I was very good at that,” he insists. “Lives depended on quickness. On detail. And on luck.” I met Clayton 20 years after the war. He remained caught in a swooning gyre of scalding memories. I remember the afternoon he turned a corner in Long Beach and bumped into a woman wearing a straw Vietnamese-style hat. Clayton hit the ground like a rock and shook for many minutes afterwards. He couldn’t watch a war movie. He refused to talk about Vietnam. But his wife Jan heard about it late at night, when he suffered nightmares. He was the greatest survivor I ever knew. Around him, I felt safe. I owe Clayton. The nation owes him, too.
I met a soldier one night in sweat lodge, who, on the run — 30 years before — sprinted past his buddy as their helicopter came under attack and burst into flames. That man felt shame as he ran ahead, escaping rifle and mortar fire and leaving his buddy caught in a mangled heap of metal. After the war, he kept visiting the friend’s mother. She owned a small, corner grocery store. He would go in and stand at the counter, wishing to explain himself, to offer a kind of penitence. But he was unable to say a word. He would shake and weave and leave dejected and broken. Ashamed. I ponder: Why must a man suffer through a mistake that was beyond his control? Later, that soldier committed suicide.
Derrell Sharp’s father suffered months and months as a prisoner of war in a Japanese concentration camp in the Philippines. He had lost an arm in that same conflict. Derrel went into combat carrying the burden of both father and son. He is but one story among hundreds of thousands of men who passed through Southeast Asia.
Keep your buddies alive
Jim Suomela ran track beside me in high school, a miler. Many of us know Jim and his brother Kerry. Both are unusually big and strong. A handsome man with great will power, Jim came from several generations of fine seamen. Probably his fishing genes reach back to the Vikings. The stories of Jim’s valor and survival would fill a book of many chapters. Jim was 21 years old when he enlisted. His motives were simple: He wished to defend his country. He was full of vigor and motivated by deep abiding pride. One can just envision him as a captain in the Roman army of Julius Caesar. Or a Cheyenne warrior riding bareback into battle with nothing but a bow and arrow. That and a quiver of courage. Did this big strong soldier suffer PTSD? Of course. And so did all the others I talked with. Their reactions are a question of degrees.
Jim states that it wasn’t some abstract notion of God and country that held his patrol together. It was that you had people who you worked with — lived with — well trained soldiers and in this case, Army Rangers. “You simply wanted to keep them alive. They were your buddies. Your life depended on them. And they on yours.“ Let us call that a brotherhood, a cadre of soldiers fighting a deadly war, brothers in war. This is an ancient story.
But when they came home, many of those vets weren’t treated like returning heroes. The country was split. Animosity reigned. But Jim felt lucky that he lived in a small community (Ilwaco) and that, “there was support. Lots of support.” Not all vets were so lucky. John Joseph recalls being spat upon.
“I didn’t think I had it,” says, Rick Haug. “That is: PTSD. At first, we didn’t think much about it. But of course we were all scribed by depression and bad dreams, but each in a different way. Oh, but it was and is always there, following body and mind like a dark shadow.” In the end, that is the ante, the cost of soldiering. And for this reason alone, our country owes these soldiers our gratitude. We must honor them and their fallen comrades. And now is the time, while they can hear our words and praise.
X days and a wakeup
David Jensen offered up these final words: “We counted the days. This was nearly universal. ‘237 days and a wakeup (Meaning 237 days to go), always counting down. Stay away from trouble. Stay alive. You will be home soon. How many days left, buddy?’ ’37 and a wakeup. I’m here to get out of here.’ Everybody counted. To many, the war was a miserable waste.”
Here then is the proverbial question: What did each of these soldiers hold in common? In summary, they suffered for years from different levels of depression. They suffered the loss of dear friends. They suffered from wounds, injuries both physical and mental that lay etched into their beings. They suffered and they survived.
