Historians love cars because the changing models and designs often play very helpful roles when determining the date of photos. This snapshot of a bustling downtown Long Beach in the city’s photo collection is marked 1964.
The largest frying pan even seen has long been one of Long Beach’s most significant attractions. It used to take to the road to be shown off at parades in other towns to help lure visitors. In 1940, photos show it being used to actually cook what was claimed to be the “world’s largest clam fritter.”
City of Long Beach Collection
Visitors go home from Long Beach with fond memories — and keep returning.
Karen R. Connelly from Des Moines, Wash., is one of many. “I love the caring community, the amazing storms, and the beachcombing.”
Floyd Larson of Florence lives on the Oregon coast and enjoys visiting the Washington coast. “We enjoy walking along the beach and driving our four-wheel-drive vehicle in the sand. We enjoy your local bakery, restaurants, and gift shops. It’s always a pleasure to visit the Cranberry Museum, Oysterville, and the Port in Ilwaco.”
Fond family memories
Linda Takalo of Brownsmead noted that her grandmother, Dora Holm, and mother, Virginia Estoos, bought their family beach house in 1947. “The fifth generation is enjoying it. Although we don’t get there as often as we would like to, we all make it a point to spend a long weekend there every summer. I appreciate that Long Beach still is family oriented.”
Similarly, Bob Katz, who grew up in Raymond, returns annually. “I played rock dances at Rine Hall back in the ‘60s. My best memories are Milton York candy, visiting Charles Mulvey in his studio, and of course, Marsh’s Museum, which is still a favorite every year when we come back to visit.”
There is similar joy for Wendy Sorrell. “My family has been coming here from Olympia since I was five years old and I am 74 now. We would stay in the little cabins right by the arch and loved the interior with real pine paneling — small but so sweet.
“Long Beach had not really been discovered by so many as it is today. The old Jake’s was so wonderful with the huge frying pan.”
Friendly place
Sarah Sheaffer, an educator who lives in the Bay Area, has a foot in both “camps,” having grown up in Long Beach and attended Ilwaco schools. “After moving away, I came to understand the phrase ‘hustle and bustle of the city.’ I love returning home to Long Beach where things just slow down, the air is clean and salty, and folks are usually friendly. I love the beach, the trees, birds and wildlife. Long Beach will always be home.”
So, too, Nadine Medford. “I was born in Ilwaco. My family had ties here since before I was born. We always loved visiting and now we own a lot so we can spend much time here. We love the Peninsula’s small community settings and look forward to many more memories.”
