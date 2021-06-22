ILWACO — Washington State Parks’ Folks and Traditional Arts Program invites the public to attend four free outdoor concerts this July and August at Cape Disappointment State Park. The Waikiki Concert series, now in its 15th year, resumes in person next month, State Parks said in a June 22 press release.
Concerts take place at 7 p.m. on four Saturdays — July 10 and 24 and Aug. 14 and 28 — on the Waikiki Beach lawn and outdoor amphitheater. The venue is located along Jetty Road near the entrance at the south end of the park.
As Washington state reopens for public events, park staff reminds attendees to cluster in groups of fewer than 15 people, in no more than two households and keep six feet of distance between groups. People who have not received the covid-19 vaccine are encouraged to wear face coverings.
The 2021 Waikiki lineup:
July 10 — The Hackles
Luke Ydstie and Kati Claborn combine guitar and banjo to play roots-influenced music. They hail from neighboring Astoria, Oregon.
July 24 — Neftalí Rivera and Grupo Borikuas
This Puerto Rican band performs dynamic music with Afro-Caribbean roots. Attendees can dance to rhythms such as “la Plena” and “la Bomba.”
Aug. 14 — Annie Staninec and John Kael
This Portland duo has a passion for traditional bluegrass and early country, and their shows feature Annie’s fiery fiddling and John’s guitar, banjo and mandolin.
Aug. 28 — Briar
A powerful singer of vintage jazz and blues, Briar, who was raised in Chimacum, Wash., performs with grace, playfulness, elegance and down-home bravado. She is accompanied by Joe Seamons.
The concerts are sponsored by State Parks’ Folk and Traditional Arts Program. Though the concerts are free to the public, day visitors must have a Discover Pass to park. Attendees can see dramatic views of the Pacific Ocean during the concerts. Visitors are encouraged to bring seating, blankets, warm clothing and insect repellant.
The Waikiki Concert Series at Cape Disappointment State Park is part of a broader series of events celebrating Washington’s diverse cultures presented by the Folk and Traditional Arts Program. The program receives funding via grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Washington State Parks Foundation, the Washington State Parks specialty license plate fund, and the Friends of the Columbia River Gateway.
