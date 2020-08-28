ILWACO — The all-depth halibut fishery in Marine Area 1 (Ilwaco/Chinook) and Marine Area 2 (Westport) will reopen for the day on Friday, Sept. 4, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Aug. 27. Marine Area 1 will also open for the day on Friday, Sept. 11.
Before the start of the recreational halibut season, additional days were identified that could be opened if recreational halibut catch was tracking slower than expected in Marine Areas 1 and 2, WDFW said. Those days were Aug. 28, Sept. 4, and Sept. 11. This change will open both areas on Sept. 4 to give recreational anglers time to plan for the extra fishing day.
In addition, Marine Area 1, where catch is tracking slower than in Marine Area 2, will also open on Friday, Sept. 11.
There is enough quota remaining in these two subareas to add these additional days, the agency said.
