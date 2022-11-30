Steelhead

State fisheries managers have announced 2022-23 winter fishing options for steelhead, a popular local sport species.

 EO Media Group file photo

OLYMPIA — Fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on Nov. 30 announced their final approach for the 2022-2023 coastal steelhead season, following another year of low coastal steelhead returns to Washington’s coast.

The upcoming season is structured similarly to last year’s fishery, particularly in the Willapa Bay and Hoh River tributaries. Some increased opportunity, relative to last season, includes an extension of late season coho fishing in select waters in the Chehalis River through Friday, Dec. 16, and increased opportunity to fish from a boat in the Sol Duc River. The season also includes added protections in the Bogachiel River.

