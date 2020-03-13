OCEAN PARK and LONG BEACH — Razor clam diggers can round up their shovels, clam guns and tubes for a four-day dig beginning March 20.
State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved a dig on evening low tides after recent marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.
The approved dig is for the following beaches, dates and low tides:
March 20, Friday 5:27 pm, 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
March 21, Saturday, 6:07 pm, 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
March 22, Sunday, 6:41 pm, 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
March 23, Monday, 7:12 pm, 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
No digging is allowed before noon when low tide occurs in the evening.
“We are approving this dig based on favorable marine toxin findings, but folks should use their own judgment and consider COVID-19 when making travel plans,” said Larry Phillips, WDFW coastal region director, referencing recent announcements that razor clam festivals centered on Ocean Shores and Long Beach have been postponed.
For a list of proposed razor clam digs on Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches through April, please see our razor clam webpage.
WDFW authorizes each dig independently after getting the results of marine toxin testing. Final approval of the tentatively scheduled openings will depend on whether results of marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat.
In order to ensure conservation of clams for future generations, WDFW sets tentative razor clam seasons that are based on the results from an annual coast-wide razor clam stock assessment and by considering harvest to date. To see videos of WDFW’s sustainable management work for razor clam seasons, visit our razor clam page.
WDFW is also asking razor clam fans around the state to weigh in on the perennial question: Which is better, clam gun or shovel? To register support for a favored digging method, clam diggers can post a photo or video, complete with hashtag #TeamClamShovel or #TeamClamGun on any social media before the end of the spring season.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2019-20 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW's website and from license vendors around the state.
Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger's clams must be kept in a separate container.
