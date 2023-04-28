Sharing a laugh

A group of clammers shared a laugh as they collect a clam that was nearly lost in the surf in Seaview.

LONG BEACH —  Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish managers today confirmed the final coastal razor clam digs of the season can proceed as planned from May 4-14.

“This last tide series had lots of happy diggers, and we’re anticipating more of the same for this upcoming tide series to close out the season,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist.

