As Long Beach’s centennial celebrations loomed, we asked residents and visitors what they love about the community.
Their responses were immediate, heartfelt — and exactly what we had hoped for. A selection follows.
Lehn loves it
Frank J. Lehn, who promotes area history through the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco, is moderator of the Long Beach Friends of Facebook page, which has 19,500 members around the world.
Originally from Camas, he is a one-man booster club.
“I have lived here full-time for 17 years, but my family has been coming to Long Beach since at least 1925. When I was growing up, we came to Long Beach every summer for vacation, and the place just got into my blood. The ocean and beach, the crazy weather, the sense of community, a great local heritage museum, and the amazing history. What’s not to love?”
Daneka Ewert noted that her partner Greg Holmes’ family has had a home here for 100 years. “We loved it so much, we made our tiny beach home our full-time residence about three years ago and never looked back.
“This place is special. We love the ocean and the small-town life, but mostly, we love the incredible sense of community here. We are all so connected, and it shows in the love of the history, the neighborly friendliness, the way we come together to help out. We are definitely living our best lives here.”
An awesome place
Justine Bishop sums things up well. “The Long Beach Peninsula is a perfect example of a small-town community that looks out for each other.” She has lived on the Peninsula for three years, and taught elementary school here for five. “Our community helps provide kids with coats, shoes, gifts for the holidays, school supplies, food for the weekend, and more.”
Daniel Silva, a resident for seven years, is thoughtful in his response. He savors the uncrowded community and enjoys, “spending my time creating music, writing, enjoying nature, living the self-defined modern hippie lifestyle away from alcohol, hard drugs, toxic people, senseless consumerism, cities and pollution.” He adds that it is a “great community to be left alone, hand-pick your social connections, and do your own thing.”
Debra Black, who moved here in 2008, points to deep family roots. “My mother, Edyth Rae Wilton, was born in Ocean Park in 1939 and my grandfather, Raymond Wilton, was a commercial fisherman out of Nahcotta and he and my grandmother, Fannie Barbara, owned a home in Nahcotta. Also my grandmother, Iris Wilton Brown, lived in Chinook.”
Her take on her hometown is simple: “The community love, kindness and closeness is awesome.”
People care
June Preston works as a cook/kitchen manager at Ocean Park Elementary School, where she went to Kindergarten. In fact, as an adult she became friends with her Kindergarten teacher, Margaret Staudenraus. She says she loves a place where “friends are considered family.”
“Our local history is amazing,” Preston adds, noting that you can learn more from local elders than from a book. “I have always loved sitting with the elderly and listening to their memories of our small piece of paradise.”
She and husband Mark (who now live in Naselle) grew up in Ocean Park. “His mom had a small restaurant called the Shake Shack. My mom baked at the Ark restaurant.”
She nails the caring element of the community, “a place where people tend to forget about themselves for a while because they are more focused on the needs of others.”
That is appreciated by Charlotte Paliani, who moved to the Peninsula 18 years ago and is an active volunteer for Ocean Park Food Bank. “I have found this community to be friendly, inclusive, caring and generous. The support is phenomenal for food banks, fundraisers for scholarships and other events that support our children and seniors. We have artists, writers, theater and wonderful beaches to walk. Sort of like ‘Cheers’ because everyone knows your name.”
‘My oasis’
Lisa Gillespie has been here more than 18 years and wouldn’t swap her hometown for anywhere. “If I ever get bored, I can go to the beach, go scarf up a great meal anywhere, take a variety of photos of the birds, wildlife, or beautiful waves at Waikiki Beach.”
She sells her crafts during normal summers in Ilwaco and Astoria. “The people are very nice and inviting, plus, it rarely gets too cold, or too hot. My oasis!”
The weather is loved by Dot Jean Wilks, too. “Hard winter every three or four years, lasting for three days to a week or so, just to remind us why we love living here.”
We are too modest to reprint Kathy Lueker Pearson’s positive comments about the Observer, but Pearson, a resident since 2016, added, “The access to outdoor activities and the history are what drew us.”
It’s fun
Steven D McGeady’s story is common. “I ‘discovered’ Long Beach in the early 1980s when driving to Cannon Beach only to discover that every hotel between there and Astoria was completely full. I landed at the Sou’Wester in the hands of Les and Miriam, and decided to come back regularly, which I did, until I bought a house on Sandridge near Oysterville.
“Years later, my kids grew up with the fun of Marsh’s, the Arcade, Go-Karts, and more. It’s been a pretty good 40 years, all things considered.”
Exquisite folks and surroundings
Mark Scarborough, the Long Beach postmaster, came here in 2010 on a job transfer. Originally from Portland, he had spent 23 years in New York-New Jersey. “After 9/11, I knew it was time to go, so we sold our house, bought a motor home, and made a six-month cross country trek. The original plan was to settle in Portland, but after all that time in rural America, I realized that Portland was too big for me.”
No regrets. “The Peninsula is a wonderful blend of small-town charm, hardworking fishermen, and interesting artistic people from all over. I love the fact that there are many places on the Peninsula where you can vividly imagine life as it was 100 years ago.”
The weather appeals, too, refreshed by the “incomparably fresh air.”
“Even when it’s dismal and gray, and the rain is pouring down, sometimes I open my front door and just breathe in deep. It’s exquisite. Like a spa treatment for the lungs.”
A Navy career took Connie Friend and her husband Terry all over the world; they love the artsy community, local events, and say it “never gets boring.”
“My husband and I wanted a quiet and artsy community by the sea to retire to. We found that community here on the Long Beach Peninsula. The wonderful warm people and abundance of wildlife was icing on our cake. Ten years later, we are still loving the choice we made.”
It’s home
Kathie Oman Gonzales has deep roots. “I was born here in 1962 and raised here. My parents graduated from Ilwaco High in 1939, and my grandfather, Leonard Gabriel, was the North Head lighthouse keeper in the 1920s and ‘30s.
I live here because it’s home.”
The aptly named Kelly Beach, who runs the Beach Lounge Boutique, commented with a “heart” sign to express her love for Long Beach. “I came here often as a kid and now in my 50s, I live here. It’s special here. Going to the beach takes the worries away. It grounds me and makes me feel whole again. I love and want to protect our environment here.”
So, too, Kim Nuesse. “All my family vacations were spent here. I’m over 60 and so grateful to call it home now. The beach holds beautiful memories now that my parents are gone.”
Janice Thompson had help deciding to move here. “My family and I are residents, as of six years ago. I asked God, ‘Where do you want my family and I to live?’ He chose Long Beach, Wash. I am grateful that he chose this loving, mutually compassionate community.”
And finally, simplicity is a virtue for Lenor Privitt, who has been a full-time resident for 25 years. “I love this community.”
