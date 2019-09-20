OCEAN PARK — In 2002, D.J. Bogue was working in real estate and noticed that a lot of homeowners on the Peninsula were seniors that didn’t have much money to spend on home repairs. Sometimes, safety was an issue — a broken rail, rotten stairs, worn carpeting that someone might trip on — things that she said, “Put the older people at risk.”
So, along with her sister and some others, ideas came into play to start an organization that could help. It never dawned on her back then that someday she would be the recipient of a home repair needed to stop putting herself at risk.
One day recently, she surveyed the deck of her Ocean Park home. “It was dangerous and getting worse,” she said. “There was dry rot and one board had fallen through.”
Bogue used to have funds to fix that sort of thing, but she retired on New Year’s Day 2015. So now, she’s past 80 and low income. She recalled that back in 2008, “I lost my house and all my savings to the crash that we had and that’s why I ended up at the bottom of the pile again.”
So, as she looked over her dangerous deck, she thought maybe she needed to call for help, to call the group she once started that is now the Pacific County chapter of Rebuilding Together. They responded with approval of her request. And on Rod Run weekend, a crew of volunteers arrived in force with lumber and tools. By the end of that afternoon, her deck was repaired and safe.
Looking back at the start
Brainstorming ideas came into play. Bogue was talking to others. When Barbara Bate heard about the situations of some homeowners, Bogue said she right away had that “we’ve got to do something” feeling. Bate had done grant studies, so she got the ball rolling in that direction.
Bogue recalled, “We all started putting our ideas together.”
Others also joined in, Bogue said, “I don’t know how Truman Rue got into it, but he did. Also, John Adams. John had been an electrician and Truman was in contracting.” (Rue, of Ilwaco, and his wife Donna have since relocated to Arizona, while Adams, of Oysterville, has passed away.)
It soon became a working group to help homeowners with repairs. Volunteers were coming out of the woodwork, so to speak.
A local bookkeeper that also does tax preparation helped, Bogue said, “with all the tax questions and forms.
Soon, the group was not only active, but large. “We had about 28 people on our board,” Bogue said. Local businesses were donating building supplies. Community members were making cash donations.
“We’d do two different houses on the same day,” Bogue said. “We’d send one group to one house and the other to the second house. I was kind of the driver in between, to see if somebody needed something. We didn’t have cell phones at that point.”
The busy group operated on its own for about a year and a half. Then, Bogue said, they evolved into a chapter of the national organization, Rebuilding Together.
Rejoining after an absence
After a while, Bogue drifted away from the original board of directors. But that’s about to change. “They have asked me to be on the board again and I am going to rejoin them at their meeting this month.”
She’ll again be volunteering her time and efforts. And volunteering is at the hub of what Bogue likes to do. She also teaches a class in Brain Yoga at Golden Sands Assisted Living every other Wednesday.
On deck day
The last of the volunteers to leave on that Rod Run Saturday that Bogue’s deck was fixed were the group’s current president, Joe Cade and board of directors member, Jean Stuaffer.
They did some finishing touches, to be sure the boards were secure.
Bogue said they will return soon, when there are a couple of dry days, to paint the new boards. She gave them the paint color name and the Rebuilding Together group purchased it.
Much needed help
Bogue said, “This is a great organization.” She is extremely thankful for their help.
Barbara Bate said she’s glad Bogue received the assistance. “She’s the one who helped start Rebuilding Together over a decade ago, with me and others. It’s so good that she is one benefiting from volunteers now.”
It is truly a full circle situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.