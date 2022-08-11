Running enthusiasts Emma Brundage, left, and Sabrina Lessenden, pictured after a successful relay at the WIAA 2B state track meet in May, cemented their friendship as training partners during their years at Ilwaco High School. Now they will be rivals, Brundage running for the Linfield University Wildcats in Northwest Oregon and Lessenden for the Whitworth University Pirates in Spokane.
PATRICK WEBB
Emma Brundage will run for Linfield College (now renamed University), home of the Wildcats.
PATRICK WEBB
Sabrina Lessenden will run for Whitworth University, home of the Pirates.
Two Ilwaco running teammates are about to become “rivals.”
But it will be a friendly rivalry as they attend universities in the Northwest and continue running at a higher level.
Sabrina Lessenden and Emma Brundage completed their high school sports careers at the WIAA 2B state track meet at Cheney in May.
They graduated from Ilwaco High School a week later and waved a fond and appreciative goodbye to their dedicated running coach Sarah Taylor.
Behind them was a career with successes in cross country and two medals each from the state track meet. Lessenden placed seventh in the 3200 meter run, the farthest distance of the meet, and Brundage placed seventh in the 1600m. They also combined with classmate Tazlina Thomas and freshman Mya Cunningham to earn 4x400m relay medals.
While Thomas is trekking three time zones east to Northern Michigan University to begin her medical studies, Lessenden and Brundage will attend colleges closer to home.
And their schools are in the same athletic conference.
Lessenden is headed to Whitworth University in Spokane, where she will study physical therapy. Brundage has chosen Linfield University in Northwest Oregon, where she will study marketing and business.
Lessenden will take up a third running sport for winter season — but with no wind and rain to worry about. “I will be doing cross country, indoor track and track — with no break!” she smiled.
She said she became a better runner because she trained with Brundage.
“It is great that Emma and I will race again,” she said. “We push each other in practice. It’s going to be interesting competing against each other.
“She’s a great runner and even though we will not be team mates it will be nice to have a friendly face.”
Brundage connected with the Wildcats’ running coach, who supervises both cross country and track, even before moving to McMinnville.
“It’s going to be fun,” she said, when asked about the new friendly rivalry that will began with their university teams. “I am happy, and I am hoping I can improve.”
For IHS’s coach Taylor, the duo, with Thomas, have been stalwarts in Fishermen uniforms these past years, pleasant to be around, eager to learn and improve. As seniors, they have mentored younger runners like Cunningham.
“It’s very fun and exciting that they will run together again,” the coach said. “I am excited to follow their college careers.”
