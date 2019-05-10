LONGVIEW — Mark your calendars for Monday, May 20, when Martyn Kenefick will give a presentation on birding in Trinidad and Tobago, the twin-island nation that lies in the Caribbean just north of Venezuela. Willapa Hills Audubon is sponsoring the event.
Kenefick will appear at the Longview Women’s Club, 835 21st avenue, at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.
Home to 482 species of birds, 68 different bats, 45 snakes, 50 spiders, 30 frogs and toads, 120 Dragonflies, 765 butterflies and close to 3,500 moths, the islands are an introduction to the natural history of South America. Get a great taste of tropical birding in Trinidad’s high-mountain rain forests, sandy beaches and mangrove swamps, as well as on Tobago’s seabird nesting islands and large protected preserves.
Kenefick has been an avid birder since his early teens, and moved to Trinidad in 1999. He spent 15 years as a birding tour guide and is an author of the “Birds of Trinidad & Tobago Field Guide.” He joined the board of the non-profit Asa Wright Nature Centre in 2015 and is now chair of its Conservation & Education Committee.
Whether you are a birder or not, join Willapa Hills Audubon on this tropical adventure.
For more information, contact Steve Puddicombe at 360-465-2205.
