SOUTH BEND — Willapa Players are on the move.
But only “next door.”
The Raymond-based theater group is becoming a South Bend-based troupe.
And it’s all thanks to a church whose dwindling congregation caused remaining members to conclude they could no longer support their building.
Russell Wiitala, president of the players, is full of praise for the South Bend United Methodist Church for letting go of the substantial building at 124 Spruce St. South. Church leaders sought a new owner for the building, which is a distinctive presence on a small hill overlooking the main highway through town.
The Players bought it for $55,000.
Fine acoustics
“This is going to play so well,” Wiitala enthused, looking round the torn-up interior and marveling at the acoustics.
The retired rural letter carrier is 69 and has been a Raymond-area fixture since 1980. He became involved with the troupe about three years later and has written plays, directed productions and loves appearing on stage.
He is spearheading the effort to revamp the1911 building to make it ready for a production early next year. He is especially complimentary about the contractor, Josef Overby, for his support of the group.
Others are pitching in, including enthusiastic members Todd Parkins and Mike Wagonblast.
“It’s in really good shape and many of the ‘fixes’ are minor,” Wiitala said. “We have got so much energy and great support of the community.” The American Legion post and Eagles Aerie are among groups which have pitched in.
Building an ‘icon’
The current emphasis involves building a sturdy stage in the sanctuary and repositioning pews so that all theatergoers can comfortably view the onstage action. Space will be designated for wheelchairs.
A balcony, with space for a light control booth, will mean it will be able to seat more than 100.
Longer term, work is planned in the basement, which Wiitala hopes can be converted into dressing rooms. It could be used for other arts activities like a dance studio. There is a separate basement kitchen.
“We won’t do all things at once,” he said. “My hope is this building becomes an icon of Southwest Washington for everybody,” he said, believing word of mouth will spread a reputation for entertaining shows reputation regionally. “That’s my hope and dream that we can make that happen. The only way to do this is one step at a time.”
Theater friends
While the players are making considerable changes, Wiitala said they plan to retain the stained-glass windows. One colorful window behind the stage — originally over where the altar would have been — depicts a Christ figure, complete with halo. Along one side, a series of tall, thin memorial windows honor J.H. Turner, who died in 1905, with distinctive emblems from the Grand Army of the Republic, a group for Union Civil War veterans, and the York Rite Freemasons.
The nonprofit Willapa Players group was founded in 1956. It has sought to provide a venue for adult and youth plays as well as concerts. Its former location, which has been sold, was the Hannan Playhouse, a former Polish Hall which seated about 80 in Raymond.
For Wiitala, his joy of entertaining audiences is doubled by the people he befriends through the theater troupe. Fellow performers and backstage crew members include a farmer, firefighter, nurse and museum worker. He noted his mild Asperger’s made social interactions awkward. “I didn’t ‘fit in’ and would play characters my whole life,” he said. “Working with people onstage and on projects was great and became my social life. That’s my ‘pay off’ — all my friends I have met here.”
Looking to 2022
Covid health safety restrictions have shut down most indoor community theater performances for more than a year.
Wiitala dreamed up and helped stage a “Vintage Radio Show 1947 in June that attracted an outdoor audience of carloads outside the new theater.
The Players are looking at coming back — indoors — hosting the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” early in 2022. The comedy will be staged by the drama students at South Bend High School, who have used the Players’ prior Raymond theater for some productions.
Wiitala is excited, not least for the audiences who will be more comfortable watching the troupe’s antics as well as the technical crew. “The old seats in the old place were like a torture chamber!” he laughed. “And the lighting booth was the size of a fighter-plane cockpit.”
