Mechanical technology changed the maritime world more than 100 years before the gasoline engine revolutionized the industry in the late 19th century. Steam engines, with their heavy boilers and iron castings could require, at a minimum, a 1,000-pound engine, far too heavy for small-time operators of fishing and oystering work boats.
Then, by the turn of the 20th century, maritime gasoline combustion engines, available, but rarely seen up until that time, began to be installed in boats in the ports of the Pacific Northwest.
Gasoline conversion
Vessels of all sizes were refitted with gasoline engines. In September 1905 the former sailing lumber schooner Argus was watched with interest by West Coast shippers as it made its first trip as a gasoline schooner. W.J. Jones, of Rothschild & Jones, remarked to a Seattle Post-Intelligencer reporter: “...I look to see the total elimination of sailing craft from the coast trade within the next year or so...tow boat companies have sensed the danger which will come with the abandonment of sailing craft ... others owned by the lumber companies will be dismantled and used as scows or as crafts operated by steam or other power.”
The smaller oyster work boats had not been left out of the equation. Within a decade of their first appearance, small marine engines, weighing as little as 35 pounds per horsepower, or even less, had transformed the Shoalwater Bay plunger into a Willapa Bay powerboat. The machines were perfect for the working watermen of the bay. At 450 rpm, the engines did not give a boat much speed, but each rotation of the big propeller pushed a boat through the water. With lines and nets to pull, or bateaus to tow, it was the kind of power the watermen craved. Maintenance was comparatively simple, although constant care was required to keep an engine running. If kept and cared for, the old engines still run today. Though the two-stroke one-lunger contains dozens of parts, few move and only the piston, the connecting rod, and the crank shaft are directly a part of the power train. With a basic tool kit an oysterman or fisherman had everything he needed to give his machine a complete overhaul. By 1904 it was estimated that there were more than 43 gasoline-powered boats in use on the Lower Columbia River, with a few dozen more on Willapa Bay. Advertisements for new engines could easily be found in the local newspapers. For example, the following advertisement was found in a 1907 issue of the South Bend Journal: S. M. Reeves, local agent for Union Gas Engines, has a 20 horsepower marine, just arrived by last boat. For Sale. Although many of the engines stayed in use for the next 50 years (some are still around, still running), they were important in the time period when the internal combustion engine was new and operators did most of their own repairs. The men maintained their machines in the same way they had tended their sailing vessels, or house or farm. If the equipment was kept oiled, fittings greased, and bearings lubricated, the engine kept on running: putta, putta, putta. To those who embrace a sense of history there is a downside to any technological advancement, especially for the preservationist: the equipment replaced is often tossed aside, with little thought of the past. Concerning Shoalwater/ Willapa Bay history, there has been no known preservation of its classic sailing vessel, the plunger. The worthy crafts were either destroyed or transformed into launches powered by gasoline. And when that happened, they did not last long: the pounding from the engines swiftly wore down boats that were not designed for such a beating. On the other hand, little preservation has taken place to save the old engines either. Gas engines were sold by newspaper advertisements, traveling salesmen, and fish buyers such as South Bend’s Ted Hall, who handled trades and sales. Some engines were acquired from other fishermen looking to upgrade their own boats. There were a great variety of engines on the bay, but a majority of them would have been the small unions or standards. Most of the engines were manufactured on the East Coast or California, and distributed out of Portland. Astoria interests did manufacture a marine gas engine in the early 20th century, but it became difficult to compete with the larger, more established companies. Several factors ignited a renewed interest in boat building in the mid-1890s: new technology of gas engines, a renewal and expansion of the timber industry, with new sawmills and logging operations opening around the country; Willapa Bay’s entry into the eastern oyster era; and an infant fishing industry, including gillnetting, trolling, as well as tender boats needed for the trap fishermen. For decades local oystermen had a strong connection with San Francisco Bay, where gasoline conversion had already begun to take place. Some of the marine engines manufactured at that time were coming from the (San Francisco) Bay area. California lumber and oyster companies owned mills and oyster operations at Willapa Bay. There was no lack of communication between California and the Northwest. From about 1898 until 1910 there was an increased activity of boat building around the local bay. Out of the boat shops came a new supply of oyster dredges, bateaus, gas launches, fishboats and towboats. And along with the new boats came the conversion of all those old, wonderful plungers into gas launches.
The Fishers
In part, commercial salmon fishing on Shoalwater/Willapa Bay began in response to the initial successes on the Columbia River. Early trading vessels visiting the Columbia River in the first half of the 19th century took away the Chinook salmon, salted and packed in barrels. In 1861 two men commercially packed salted salmon in barrels at Oak Point, 60 miles below Portland. The actual beginning of gillnet fishing was started when two other men began to fish below Oak Point. What was to become a business of world renown had been the center of the economic and social world of Northwest Coast Indians. For centuries the native peoples gathered in the summer and early fall to await the coho, Chinook and chum salmon that made their way to spawning grounds, as far as 1,000 miles upriver to the creeks and tributaries of the mighty river. Most of the catch was dried for winter use or prepared as pemmican, which is pound fine, then packed into hempen sacks. Made by native women, the sacks could weigh 80 or 90 pounds. Much of the dried fish and pemmican was used as trade with other tribes.
Once Euro-Americans settled along the Columbia, Native Americans supplied fresh fish to the early canneries. In the 1890s, knowledge about ocean fishing for salmon slowly developed. One fellow from South Bend publicly mused about the habits of the fish. He stated that in 1891 his brother, while trolling for skipjacks 12 miles off the coast, hooked and landed a 20-pound Chinook salmon. Fishing from a sailing schooner, he landed the fish using a bit of white cloth on a large hook. He went on to say that Capt. Chris Olsen, of the tug J.M. Coleman, hooked and landed a coho salmon on a codfish hook. When the man heard Capt. Olsen’s story, he sent to Seattle for a “Siwash,” an Indian trolling rig, which he then used to hook a 15-pound coho. Another story told of Capt. Farrar, of the fishing schooner South Bend, who hooked Chinook salmon while he fished for black cod. Before fishtraps were pronounced illegal in Washington state in 1934, gillnetters had begun to capture the majority of the annual catch. In the late 1920s, State Fisheries supervisor C.R. Pollock reported that gillnetters had passed the catch of the traps while other methods, such as seining, lagged behind.
Although drift agreements existed on the Willapa, local fishermen did not require the same structure as did the Columbia River gillnetters. These agreements were based on a “first-come” basis, or a name drawing. The agreement would determine which fishermen set their nets for the drift. The perfect position was to end the drift at the desired location at precisely slack tide. A lot of strategy went into this process. As did other seasoned commercial fishermen, the late Elmer Pedersen took great pride in his ability to time his drifts to the “perfect spot.”
Corking was the practice of setting a net in front of another fisherman’s nets in order to beat them to the spot. George Michaelsen, a longtime gillnetter from Eklund Park, recalled that 30 to 40 Willapa Bay gillnetters did not need the agreements until outside fishermen began to enter the bay and river. Michaelsen said there were plenty of hard feelings.”Hell,” he said, “I used to do a little corking myself. The guys used to get madder than hell, but we just swore at each other and made a few threats...”
The natural resource: Salmon
Shoalwater/Willapa Bay fishermen pursued three species of salmon: chum, coho, and Chinook (or king) salmon, as well as steelhead, sturgeon and Dungeness crab.
Chum salmon, once the most abundant of the salmon varieties of Willapa Bay, was historically the one salmon species not prized or desired by the early commercial fishermen. Today the chum population has fallen to devastatingly low numbers. Chum were important to the Native Americans and their dogs — hence the name dog salmon. In the late 20th century, as the entire salmon resource diminished, chum became more acceptable in the U.S., although it had always enjoyed popularity with the Japanese market. The once shunned white-fleshed fish became a more valued commercial catch, sold fresh, frozen, dry salted or smoked.
Chum played an important role concerning the shellfish industry, particularly the oyster. The food intake of the bottom feeding chum includes diatoms, dipterous insects, fish larvae, other fish, squid, and on the bay, ghost shrimp, which can transform oyster grounds into a mire of soft mud, smothering and killing the oysters. This problem has occurred because the chum, as a viable species, was discouraged by the state’s fishery management. Today the annual runs have fallen to devastatingly low numbers. (They have started to come back somewhat since the article was originally published.)
Coho, also known as silvers, the most popular game fish in the salmon family, are considered the most valuable commercial catch on the bay. Cohos return to their home streams that are usually close to the ocean, some traveling as far as 400 miles to their spawning grounds. Adults migrate up rivers during the fall months, spawning as late as November and December. The coho remain a popular catch on Willapa Bay and its tributaries but no longer represents the clear wild stock of former times. Too many decades of mixed stock released from the state hatcheries helped destroy the original natural runs on the bay, just as it has with other areas along the Pacific Coast. The same is true with the area’s Chinook salmon population.
The Chinook, or king, salmon got its name from the Chinook Indians living along the Columbia River. The fish is the largest of the five species of Pacific salmon, but the average size varies from river to river. The largest fish come from Alaskan waters, but the average weight of Chinooks off the Washington, Oregon and California coast is closer to 18 to 22 pounds. Chinooks enter Pacific Coast rivers from January to late fall. In Willapa Bay, the great majority of the Chinook run comes from July to October and their length of travel is very short in comparison to the larger rivers.
The natural resource: Steelhead and sturgeon
Although the steelhead is similar in appearance and habits to salmon, it is a different fish. Also known as steelhead trout, the species is native to Pacific Coast streams from California to southern Alaska. Winter runs enter streams in the late fall through late spring, while summer runs enter in early summer through October, although some steelhead can be found entering streams throughout the year. Spawning usually takes place in April or May, depending on how far north the stream. Historically, steelhead has been used as a commercial catch, but today it is restricted to sports fishing. Sadly, the species has been in decline for many years. Water super-saturated with nitrogen, warmer water temperatures, and dams have contributed to their demise.
The other species of major importance on the bay is the sturgeon. Sturgeon can grow quite large, reach maturity quickly, and produce massive numbers of offspring. (Sturgeon can reach 600 pounds, depending upon age and location.) Although the majority of the young do not survive, the survivors live long lives, averaging around 100 years. Modern sturgeon are considered a degenerative form of their ancestors, and have a tube-like mouth, which is used to feed off the bottom. The species has a notochord, a feature not found in other fish, with a spiral valve in the gut that is also found in sharks. The fish continues to be one of the most popular commercial and sports fish in the world, and is prized for its eggs.
Willapa Bay canneries: 1880s to 1930s
The Pacific Coast commercial salmon business first started in 1864, on the Sacramento River in California. The first Columbia River cannery was started two years later by William Hume and partner Hapsgood at Eagle Point, on the Washington side of the river, 40 miles above Astoria. Four thousand cases, consisting of 48 cans to a case, were produced the first year. From that beginning the number of canneries on the river proliferated, reaching a high water mark of 39 in 1897.
Although the number of canneries on nearby Shoalwater/Willapa Bay was a mere pittance compared to those on the Columbia, they represented a significant contribution to the local economy.
The first commercial salmon packing endeavor on the bay was that of the enterprising Jimmy McGowan (son of Columbia River canning pioneer P.J. McGowan) who caught and salted salmon at Bear River. Young McGowan packed the fish in barrels, and then floated and carted his catch through the old Wallicut portage to the Columbia River.
The first cannery on the bay was situated along the Willapa River near the Simpson Mill at South Bend. The small plant was short-lived, operating only in 1881. In 1887 the Warren Cannery was constructed on the north bank of the Willapa River, near the mouth of Skidmore Slough at South Bend, and where the river narrows between Eklund Park and Baleville. The cannery was inactive after 1889 and was completely destroyed by fire on March 26, 1894. Also destroyed were 15 boats that were stored in one of the buildings. One known owner at the time of the fire was Capt. Sterling M. Reeves of South Bend. Other early canneries operated on Long Island, Bay Center and Nahcotta. The Long Island cannery was located near High Point, on the southern tip of the island. Called the Northwestern Packing Co., it was active for no more than two years in the late 1880s. Another packing house opened around the same time was the Seaborg Cannery, which operated from 1886 to 1889 at Bay Center. In 1947, Roy Moore wrote the following tale about the Seaborg Cannery:
...Two steamboats were employed as cannery tenders, the Mountain Buck and the Favorite. The Favorite was owned by George Wilson, Sr., and operated by his sons, Ed and George, Jr. Ed was the captain and George was the engineer. (The Favorite may have been built by Joe and Herbert Petit.) The cannery stood on piling about a quarter of a mile offshore in the Palix channel. The mess and bunk house for the crew was about half way from shore to the cannery and on the right side going out on the old dock. Fresh water was taken from a large well where the Cudney house now stands, and pumped through pipes on top of the old dock past the mess house. About 125 Chinese men were employed. It was reported that the big steamer General Miles, carrying freight from Portland to Astoria, was tied to the cannery dock when the Chinese workers made up their minds to quit the cannery and get aboard the steamer. Seaborg could speak Chinese as well as the Chinese themselves, so he stationed himself at the top of the loading slips, shouting in Chinese and swinging a two-by-four around so the men were unable to get aboard while the lines were cast off and she swung into mid-channel. Charles Shippey was foreman for Mr. Seaborg and a very active fellow. He was having an argument with the Chinese when they made for him with butcher knives. Charley was backed up to a pile of canned salmon and won the round by clever pitching, piling them up like cord wood, making a home run whenever one was up...
In the mid-1890s the Nicholai Cannery operated in South Bend. Theo Nicholai was also involved in a joint investment with the Lady George, a sailing schooner out of Tacoma that was used to fish halibut and black cod during the seasons of 1895 and 1896. Two additional late-1880s to early-1890s canneries were established by F.C. Barnes, a Portland businessmen — one at Sunshine, on the Naselle River (Stanley Channel), and another at South Bend. Adolph Hall, a Swedish immigrant who made his home at South Bend, was the manager for both locations. In 1904 the Naselle River cannery was closed when Barnes rebuilt and expanded the South Bend operation.
Hall was a longtime veteran in the local salmon industry, and had gotten his start during the late 1880s with P.J. McGowan & Sons. After working for Barnes for several years Hall became the manager of the Willapa Harbor Fish Co. at South Bend in 1911. The following season Hall took over the management of the Sanborn-Cram Cannery, which was later bought out by another local group from South Bend — the Burnett Inlet Packing Co. When Hall died in 1929, his son Ted had already become a fish manager in his own right. The year 1904 is an excellent illustration of the cannery business in South Bend.
...Adolph Hall was cannery manager for Barnes. In August 1904 Manager Hall reported about the excellent run of coho and chinooks. In September the plant’s pack had reached 1000 cases, compared with 300 the prior year. With all the fish, two extra launches were hired, including the Fearless. While only 16 Chinese workmen had been hired at the cannery the previous year, 35 were on the payroll in 1904... During the same year P.J. McGowan’s North River Cannery was enjoying a busy season... Everyone in town had thought the North River plant would be down that year, but it stayed open... Capt. Alvin Maupin, master of the launch Union, towed a scow loaded with material from Nahcotta to the North River, while the launch Lenore was used to haul fish to the cannery... The elder McGowan, in his late 80s, was still dashing around, running the operation...
Among the packing and canning companies operating on Willapa Bay from 1904 to 1934 were salmon and clam canneries, as well as vegetable and fruit packers. These included the F.C. Barnes Packing Co. (salmon), Sanborn-Cram Packing Co. (salmon), Burnett Inlet Packing Co. (salmon), Willapa Harbor Fish Co. (salmon), Chetlo Harbor Packing Co. (salmon), Wiegardt Cannery of Ocean Park-Nahcotta (razor clams, berries, beef, salmon, etc.), Nahcotta Clam Cannery, South Bend Canning Co. (blackberries, beans, cabbage, etc.), Solomon Clam Cannery (North Cove), West Coast Crab Co., Sunset Packing Co. (both salmon and berries, depending on the season), Libby, McNeil, and Libby Packing Co., and the Ted Hall Cannery (a floating cannery for salmon).
In 1931, Hall & Olsen (Ted Hall and partner Hjalmer Olsen) shipped between 3,000 and 8,000 pounds of fresh Chinook and coho salmon to city markets daily. Although the coho run was poor in 1931, the Chinook and chum were plentiful. The chum were shipped to Aberdeen where they were dry salted for the Japanese market.
The end of the bay’s salmon canneries came about because of a huge demand to alleviate another problem: What to do with the crushing amount of Japanese oysters planted in the bay that flooded the market in 1931? In October 1931, Sunset Packing, which had canned salmon and 75 tons of blackberries the prior year, switched over to oyster canning. Sunset hired 25 employees during the winter of 1931-1932 to can oysters for the Tokeland Oyster Co. To the present time, a few Willapa Bay fishermen travel to Alaska each year. The question of why Willapa Bay’s salmon canneries came to an end in the early 1930s has a simple answer: For the seasonal packers, the end (and a new beginning) came when there was an opportunity to make more money canning oysters. By 1934 the transition was nearly complete.
Gasoline conversion
Maintenance was comparatively simple, although constant care was required to keep an engine running. If kept and cared for, the old engines still run today. Though the two-stroke one-lunger contains dozens of parts, few move and only the piston, the connecting rod, and the crank shaft are directly a part of the power train. With a basic tool kit an oysterman or fisherman had everything he needed to give his machine a complete overhaul.
By 1904 it was estimated that there were more than 43 gasoline-powered boats in use on the Lower Columbia River, with a few dozen more on Willapa Bay. Advertisements for new engines could easily be found in the local newspapers. For example, the following advertisement was found in a 1907 issue of the South Bend Journal:
S. M. Reeves, local agent for Union Gas Engines, has a 20 horsepower marine, just arrived by last boat. For Sale.
Although many of the engines stayed in use for the next 50 years (some are still around, still running), they were important in the time period when the internal combustion engine was new and operators did most of their own repairs. The men maintained their machines in the same way they had tended their sailing vessels, or house or farm. If the equipment was kept oiled, fittings greased, and bearings lubricated, the engine kept on running: putta, putta, putta.
To those who embrace a sense of history there is a downside to any technological advancement, especially for the preservationist: the equipment replaced is often tossed aside, with little thought of the past. Concerning Shoalwater/ Willapa Bay history, there has been no known preservation of its classic sailing vessel, the plunger. The worthy crafts were either destroyed or transformed into launches powered by gasoline. And when that happened, they did not last long: the pounding from the engines swiftly wore down boats that were not designed for such a beating. On the other hand, little preservation has taken place to save the old engines either.
Gas engines were sold by newspaper advertisements, traveling salesmen, and fish buyers such as South Bend’s Ted Hall, who handled trades and sales. Some engines were acquired from other fishermen looking to upgrade their own boats. There were a great variety of engines on the bay, but a majority of them would have been the small unions or standards. Most of the engines were manufactured on the East Coast or California, and distributed out of Portland. Astoria interests did manufacture a marine gas engine in the early 20th century, but it became difficult to compete with the larger, more established companies.
Several factors ignited a renewed interest in boat building in the mid-1890s: new technology of gas engines, a renewal and expansion of the timber industry, with new sawmills and logging operations opening around the country; Willapa Bay’s entry into the eastern oyster era; and an infant fishing industry, including gillnetting, trolling, as well as tender boats needed for the trap fishermen.
For decades local oystermen had a strong connection with San Francisco Bay, where gasoline conversion had already begun to take place. Some of the marine engines manufactured at that time were coming from the (San Francisco) Bay area. California lumber and oyster companies owned mills and oyster operations at Willapa Bay.
There was no lack of communication between California and the Northwest. From about 1898 until 1910 there was an increased activity of boat building around the local bay. Out of the boat shops came a new supply of oyster dredges, bateaus, gas launches, fishboats and towboats. And along with the new boats came the conversion of all those old, wonderful plungers into gas launches.
