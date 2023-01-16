Union Gas Engines

Union Gas Engines were a popular choice on Willapa Bay and the Lower Columbia River when the conversion from sail to gasoline power gained momentum around 1900.

Mechanical technology changed the maritime world more than 100 years before the gasoline engine revolutionized the industry in the late 19th century. Steam engines, with their heavy boilers and iron castings could require, at a minimum, a 1,000-pound engine, far too heavy for small-time operators of fishing and oystering work boats.

Then, by the turn of the 20th century, maritime gasoline combustion engines, available, but rarely seen up until that time, began to be installed in boats in the ports of the Pacific Northwest.

Standard Gas Engine

Single cylinder marine engines like this Standard from about 1909 were easy to maintain and provided the kind of power local watermen found most useful.
Bateaus

Gas engines made it easy to tow strings of oyster bateaus in Willapa Bay, but doomed the elegant sailing plungers that were once the center of working life on local waters.
F.C. Barnes cannery

F.C. Barnes ran one of about a dozen salmon-canning operations of Willapa Bay in the decades between about the 1880s and 1930s.
Bon Bon chum salmon label

Willapa Bay was once home to thriving runs of various Pacific Northwest salmon species, especially chum, which are now making a comeback thanks to restoration efforts. This circa 1910 can label from Astoria-based Columbia River Packers Association claims the contents are from the Columbia, but they could easily have been from Willapa Bay.
Seaborg workers

Chinese men were vital to the fishing industry on Willapa Bay and the Lower Columbia River. These were employed by B.S. Seaborg, who had canneries in various locations.
Solomon Packing Co

Solomon Packing Co. of South Bend focused on canning razor clams.
Palix Brand salmon

Wiegardt Brothers on Ocean Park/Nahcotta canned salmon and oysters under the Palix Brand. This dates from the 1930s, as the era of salmon canning was coming to and end in Willapa Bay.
Doug Allen, a noted Pacific County historian and author who died near the start of the pandemic, wrote a series of articles for the Chinook Observer nearly 20 years ago focusing on Willapa Bay. With so many new residents here and so much time having passed, we’re running some of Allen’s stories again, with fresh historical photos.

