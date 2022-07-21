Organizers of the Wings Over Willapa event are looking for some help.
Nancy Marvin and colleagues from Friends of the Willapa Wildlife Refuge are gearing up for the event, which will be held Sept. 22-25.
Online registration for activities will begin Aug. 1.
The annual Long Beach Peninsula and Willapa Bay birdwatching and educational weekend has been cancelled or curtailed the past two years because of the covid health restrictions.
Now organizers are already busy putting together tours, workshops and other events to fill the annual outdoor weekend, which has expanded to four days.
They particularly want donations for an online auction to be held Sept. 18-24. Wildlife or nature/outdoor themed prizes will be well received.
Wings Over Willapa has always been open to young people, but organizers are expanding youth activities with a nature play day Sept. 24 at a central location. Youngsters will be able to earn a junior ranger badge and participate in building a bird nest box, explore touch tables and make critters from recycled materials. It will be free.
“We would really like to get a sponsor for this event,” said Dianne Fuller, who helps publicize Wings’ activities, “as well as art and other items for our auction.”
Wildlife tracking, a tour of old-growth forest on Long Island, hands-on pottery making and educational opportunities to learn more about fall bird migration are on tap. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco will host a social and fundraising event Sept. 23 featuring a guest speaker.
A $5 registration is required with nominal fees charged for some of the classes and a $35 registration for the keynote speaker. Registration information and a schedule of events will be posted at wingsoverwilapa.org.
For additional information, or to donate an auction item, send an email to info@friendsofwillaparefuge.org.
