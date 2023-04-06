Susan Stauffer and I have been surveyors or counters for the winter raptor survey since 2020 but the survey itself marked its 19th year in 2022-2023. Our work has confirmed that during the last four years, the Long Beach Peninsula has shown that it is able to sustain a relatively large population of raptors in winter. This means that prey appears to be plentiful enough to sustain them during the winter months of December, January, and February.

Surveys are also done in November and March when some raptors, such as the peregrine falcon, will be coming or going on migration to their breeding grounds, while others are preparing to nest or are already on nests.

Earth day flyer 2.JPG

Peninsula bird experts Madeline Kalbach and Susan Stauffer will be on hand at the Earth Day Fair to educate about local species and answer questions.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park and Time Enough Books in Ilwaco.

