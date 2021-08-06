TOKELAND — Woodfest is returning to Tokeland on Aug. 14-15. Woodcarvers perform for the crowds, artisans sell their goods, people listen to live music, and food vendors will keep people fed. It is the classic wood carving competition. There are even new wood carvers ready to fight for prizes and glory.
A new woodcarver is Ian Rakestraw. Three years ago, Rakestraw saw a Netflix series on chain sawing that made him want to give it a try. After some research, he bought his materials and hasn’t looked back. This Thurston County native competed in his first woodcarving competition earlier this year.
“I already have one carving competition under my belt, but I’m hungry for more,” said Rakestraw.
Woodfest started in 2007 after a similar event was canceled in Westport. Jeffro Uitto, renowned wood artist and event ambassador, worked with other artists in the area to create Woodfest. They wanted the event to draw people to the community to see the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and to meet artists of the area.
The Tokeland-North Cove Chamber of Commerce offered to work to keep the idea going as the large event it had become.
Sandy Pressor, chamber president, said “the artists come together and celebrate their craft.”
It is evident the passion of the artisans keep the event something special for the community. The history and life of the art is something to experience.
“It was and continues to be a little bit of magic every year, making amazing memories with special people,” Uitto said.
The variety of the show leaves no one out. Carving, outdoor music, artisans and food vendors will make this an activity for everyone. Chairperson Jaenette Hudson works to handle important details and create a safe space to celebrate art and music.
“This year I’m hopeful to continue the magic and share a great experience,” Uitto said.
Walk among 32 vendors and sit on a blanket in the grass to listen to live music. All the details are on the Tokeland-North Cove Chamber of Commerce Facebook page: @TokelandandNorthCoveChamber. The event opens at 10 a.m. and is free to the public.
