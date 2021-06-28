OCEAN PARK — He fled his native Lithuania as a 3-year-old when Russian tanks rolled up.
Seven decades later, Andrew Puzauskas has never returned. But he hankers to rekindle links with his eastern European birthplace.
Puzauskas is an Ocean Park resident whose family lives in Vancouver. His slender frame, wispy gray hair and neat goatee are a familiar figure on Bay Avenue, vending his hand-made necklaces from a simple table outside Okie’s grocery store.
But jewelry isn’t his only art.
He has just published a second book of poetry, work with a contemplative tone that reflects a balance achieved by embracing Buddhism at 19. He hopes “Poetic States of Mind” will give readers “a warm afterglow.” It follows last year’s self-published “Journeys Backwards into Inner Space,” poems which had titles ranging from “The Prison of Me” to “Trees Will Listen.” Identity infiltrates many verses of the new book, subtitled “Changing As We Go.” “Exactly who I am is a decision I have postponed making,” one poem declares.
“I am trying to create a state of mind in the reader,” he says.
Under the CD player in his modest home, a knee-high, unevenly aligned stack of albums ranges from Josh Layne’s “Masterworks for Harp” to “Equinoxe,” Jean-Michel Jarre’s experimental electronic music which pulsated through France in the late 1970s.
A turquoise parakeet chirps from its cage, perched in the exact center of his favored upstairs cave. Inevitably, Baby Blue has had a poem written for it, of course, from the bird’s perspective.
“I don’t sit down and say, ‘I’m going to write a poem.’” Puzauskas says, when probed for his inspirations. “I wait for it to come. I may start with one line. I get lines driving along. ‘I have got to write that down, otherwise I will forget it.’”
Contentment at 78
Puzauskas was born in 1942. His earliest memories include images of fleeing his Kaunas birthplace, then the second-largest city in Lithuania, and seeking refuge in defeated Germany. The Baltic nation, which dates to 1253, was occupied by the Germans during World War I, then by the expanding Soviet Union, then by the Nazis. Amid the concluding tide of World War II, Soviet tanks rumbled back.
“We fled. I was aged three,” he says, unable to recall what his parents lugged with them. “They had very little. We went overland in a horse and carriage to Germany … the Germans took the horse!” His mother chided him for drinking water from the same trough.
At war’s end, the devastated German capital of Berlin was divided into Soviet, French, American and British sectors. “There were burned-out tanks and ammo dumps,” Puzauskas recalls. “We were in the English zone for three years in refugee camps. I never asked why British — I assumed it was the first place we reached.”
Eventually the family resettled in England, where Puzauskas was schooled in Wellingborough, a market town 70 miles north of London. “I had a terrible British accent,” he laughs, recalling how wartime rationing — regretfully sugar — continued well into the 1950s.
He embraced other sweet pleasures. “I loved poetry from a very early age,” he declares. “My English headmaster loved poetry and would read it for us.”
Penmanship classes exposed him to Keats and Shelley. “I wrote them out carefully.” A half-century clouds no memories. “Half a league, half a league, half a league onward,” Puzauskas recites, laureate Tennyson’s valedictory for the Light Brigade’s disastrous 1854 cavalry charge into Cossack cannonfire, which borrows from Psalm 23. “Into the Valley of Death rode the six hundred.”
Next, he segues into a line from Walter de la Mare’s “The Listeners” which every grubby kneed English schoolboy has embedded in his DNA. “‘Is there anybody there?’ said the Traveller, knocking on the moonlit door . . .”
Puzauskas smiles as loyalty to country is superseded by a questioning foray into the spirit world. De la Mare’s lonely search has been dissected since 1912; Puzauskas is still embarked on his, amid contentment at 78.
Coming to America
Thirteen years of his boyhood passed in England while seeking permission to emigrate to the United States. “We waited a long time for our turn to come.” He preserved the poetry he began scribbling as a 16-year-old when they arrived to join sponsoring relatives in Chicago. “I still feel I have a lot of poems to put out there,” he says, flipping through handwritten wads of unpublished words as thick as his fist.
He won a poetry contest and graduated from Roosevelt University with a degree in English literature. He married, yet was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969 for two years. Stationed in Germany near Heidelberg, that nation’s educational core, he visited England on leave but never Lithuania, which was still under Soviet domination.
Puzauskas moved to Vancouver, where his wife, Ruta, and two grown daughters still live and where he studied at Clark College. The G.I. Bill bankrolled his education. “I would model in clay and make sculpture and vessels, and learned to draw and design,” he says. “I took every art class I could possibly do, even though I didn’t think I had the skills to draw accurately.”
After a pause, he adds quietly, “It’s your perception of reality.”
He worked for United Parcel Service for 19 years, marshaling trailers at the Swan Island depot. Being close to Portland exposed him to contrasting Buddhist styles, including lectures and group meditation. “Zen Buddhism is a solitary path,” he says. “There is comfort and enlightenment in meditation. I had actively practiced my own style. I just didn’t feel like I needed companionship in that area, but it was a positive experience to be part of a group.”
Life journey
He moved to Long Beach twice, in 2001 for nine years and most recently five years ago. Caring for his elderly father and mother as dementia and physical decay ravaged their final years sparked sad stanzas. “The corn grains of her mind are all chewed off, with only the dry cob left,” he wrote in “I Volunteered to Care,” an unsparing description of his late mother’s decline. The subtitle of his earlier poetry book contains that line is “Speaking of the Unspeakable.” Amid the indignities endured by a dutiful caregiver, anticipating guilt when the struggle was over, he sought pleasure in fishing and mushroom hunting.
Ceramic creations and framed drawings adorn his home. One self portrait of the mustachioed artist as a young man, drawn while looking into a mirror, could be an older Sundance Kid, had he survived Bolivia. “Charcoal is wonderfully free, you can rub it to create the illusion of depth,” Puzauskas says.
His bookshelves attest to his journey; one title “Engaged Buddhist Reader,” could be Puzauskas’ motto. Inevitably, the Dalai Lama, much admired leader of Tibetan Buddhists, features, close to Khalil Gibran, the Lebanese author whose 1923 prose “The Prophet,” is enjoying a Facebook-led resurgence. Deepak Chopra, a contemporary Indian-American writer whose critics mumble “pseudoscience,” is stacked alongside Robert Heinlein and Aldous Huxley; Puzauskas eschews fiction, except sci-fi.
Other works delve into apparently competing concepts. “Zen Keys,” a reprinted 1970s tome heavy in ancient Vietnamese lore contrasted with the clash between technology and spirituality, nestles next to “Quantum Theology,” in which Diarmuid O’Murchu tackles the topic from an Irish Catholic perspective.
“If I wanted to re-read everything I have read, it would take 50 years and I am not going to live that long for sure,” Puzauskas laughs.
Beacon of enlightenment
His late father’s membership card for the U.S. Lithuanian Journalist Association is a prized memento. “Journalism was keeping him alive,” his son says, describing his father’s enthusiasm for Lithuanian newspapers in Chicago and Cleveland before dementia struck.
Puzauskas wonders if his own writing would resonate in his birth nation. Lithuania, now home to 2.7 million, stands as an apparent beacon of enlightenment. It gave women the vote in 1918, two years before the United States, and has elected modern female political leaders. As well as Chicago, Philadelphia and Cleveland have significant Lithuanian populations; hundreds crossed the Atlantic in 1867 to escape famine.
“I would love to travel over there,” says Puzauskas, who laments he cannot translate his father’s journals. “My Lithuanian is at the level of an eight year old.”
His poetry books are published under the name Andrius Puzas. He was known for years as Rimas, a shortened version of his middle name, and chose Andrew when he became an American.
“I thought any Lithuanian seeing this would say, ‘This guy is Lithuanian!’”
