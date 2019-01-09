ILWACO — Local commercial crab fishermen overcame challenging weather conditions over the weekend in delivering their first catch of the season.
The first boats trickled into at local ports Saturday and Sunday with more arriving Monday as weather improved.
“It wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies,” said Buck & Ann captain Dennis Rice who delivered a vessel ‘plugged’ with estimated 35,000 pounds of Dungeness crab Monday, Dec. 7 at Ilwaco Landing. Rice, 36, of Ocean Park, said they endured 60-mile-per-hour winds and rough seas for several hours over the weekend while fishing with crew Logan Fischer, Wayne Harris, Granville Vandermeulen and Josh Gover.
“We got the s**t kicked out of us,” Rice said.
“We were on the beach and just kind of jogged back and forth until it got nice enough to haul gear again.”
The rough seas and weather is typical for January, Rice said, now in his 17th year of fishing.
“It was slow crabbing but we still did good. Not all that great of numbers on the first pick, probably had a lot to due with weather.”
In spite of the slower start, Rice was eager and return to sea.
“As soon as it’s offloaded we’re leaving, right before the next storm,” he said.
“We have another storm approaching in a day and half or so. We’re going to go turn as much gear as we can until it blows like hell.”
