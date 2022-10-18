VANCOUVER — Republican candidate Joe Kent’s campaign has violated the ground rules for the 3rd Congressional District debate, sponsoring organization the League of Women Voters said in an Oct. 18 statement.
The campaigns of both Kent and opponent Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez agreed in advance not to use edited video for campaign purposes, said Clark County League president Nancy Halvorson.
But three posts uploaded after the debate on the Joe Kent for WA-3 Twitter account feature heavily edited portions of the video. One links to an 11-minute interview with Republican media figure Steve Bannon that opens with more than two minutes of juxtaposed, unflattering close-ups of Perez from the debate.
Bannon referred to the edited video as “powerful” when he began his interview with Kent.
The Twitter account on Sunday also featured a 59-second clip of Kent’s debate closing statement. And on Monday, the same account featured an 82-second composite of clips from the debate video. The latter included splices of audio and video of President Biden and of the debate moderator cautioning the audience to refrain from outbursts.
Kent’s campaign agreed to the ground rules, which stated: “Any campaign use of the recording must include the full debate. No candidate will be allowed to edit the footage for campaign purposes.”
“The League’s goal always is to provide voters with information about candidates and issues so they can make informed decisions,” Halvorson said. “Our organization has a long history of being a valuable resource for voters but we do not exist to provide fodder for political campaigns.”
The League asked Kent’s campaign to remove the posts but it had not done so as of Tuesday morning.
The Vancouver debate was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis and Klickitat-Skamania counties. It was sponsored by five local news outlets — the Chinook Observer in Long Beach, The Chronicle in Centralia, The Columbian in Clark County, the Daily News in Longview and The Skamania County Pioneer.
Journalists from the five newspapers worked with League members to prepare questions for the candidates.
