ReachOut Ministries is living up to its name.
As the group marks its 40-year anniversary, leaders are appealing for donations to help buy their building.
Inside their thrift store at 1003 Pacific Ave. N. in Long Beach is a treasure trove of items, including clothes, toys, music, jewelry and even a few antiques.
Proceeds from sales go back into the community to help boost programs, including $12,000 to the Ilwaco High School music department to $4,000 for scholarships to Dunes Bible Camp. It has contributed to a local children’s dance studio, helped preschool programs, and funded a homeschool field trip that cost $900. The region’s food banks have been helped with $2,050.
“The shop is how we are able to raise the funds for all the ministries on the Peninsula,” said Terry Burcham, chaplain to the board of ReachOut.
Paying it forward
One homeless man who they helped during bleak times, turned his life around, obtained a solid job in Warrenton, and now donates back, Burcham said. Others who benefited as youth have returned to “pay back” the program as adults.
“With our schools programs going for 40 years, we have kids now that are 50 or 60 years old that were recipients that help us,” he said.
It is rewarding to all the board members of the nonprofit, nondenominational group. “To see the transition from middle school to adult with the same zeal to serve the public is something,” said Burcham, an ordained minister who operates a home church called House of Bethany.
Out of Simon's Net
ReachOut Ministries’ operation grew from another Christian outreach program called Simon’s Net. Donna O-Gillock, the president, remembers it well — because she was an original board member in 1982.
“They wanted to do positive things for the youth of the peninsula,” she recalled. An event featuring two Christian rock bands began the mission at an Ilwaco location, complete with Bible study opportunities and positive activities.
“Time goes fast!” she said, remembering four decades of success stories.
Store operations began in 1984 and have provided retail work experience for many over the years. The list of those helped is long. School drama, grade-school reading and graduation parties have received help. The store has donated formal dresses for students whose parents cannot afford to buy one for proms. Fabric and props donations have helped Peninsula Association of Performing Artists’ theater shows.
Crying in gratitude
When the Naselle Youth Camp was in operation, the program produced memorable moments for many, including Sharon Hildebrandt, the group’s vice president, whose involvement with ReachOut dates back more than a decade.
She recalls young offenders benefiting from Christmas gifts and birthday parties.
“I personally saw kids crying because they never had a cake before,” Hildebrandt said.
The group operated a store in Seaview, but moved to the present location in 2012 when the Blockbuster Video store closed. Fittingly, the thrift store carries videos for beach customers who still have the equipment to play them, as well as DVD movies and music CDs.
The prayer request box on the counter is the only item not for sale. It emphasizes the ministry element. “This store is different,” said Hildebrandt, whose enthusiasm is contagious. “I believe it’s the presence of God in this store — and people know that they can get help here.”
Campaign for more space
While sales continue during operation hours, Tuesdays through Saturdays, the campaign to buy the building, their home for 10 years, is at the forefront.
“We want to expand and hope we can stay in the community — in this place,” said Burcham, the chaplain. “This is our home. We want to be anchored here.
We are really trying to expand, and having this as a permanent location would help us.”
“No donation is too small,” added Gillock, who directed supporters to a building savings account in ReachOut’s name at the Bank of the Pacific in Long Beach.
Happy customers
The store sits next to a Thai restaurant on Long Beach’s main highway. It serves a social function, said customer Susan Kurtz of Seaview.
“I pop in once a week to see what’s new,” she said. “I have got so many unusual things.”
Kurtz, who is 79, chats with the staff about her needs. “I tell the girls what I am looking for. You never know what you’re going to get here — it’s like a big surprise. It’s social, too. It’s more than just a store.”
