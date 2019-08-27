MENLO — The 123rd annual Pacific County Fair lived up to its “Carnival Lights and Country Nights” theme with four fun-filled days and a rich display of area agriculture.
Fair Manager Bill Monohon said the fair was a success overall with solid attendance despite a slow start due to wet weather on the first day. The overall attendance for the fair was 13,980, up from 12,906 in 2018.
“There’s always room for improvement,” said Monohon, who has already begun planning for the 124th fair in Menlo next summer.
