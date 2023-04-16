NASELLE — Since the start of the 2023 Legislative session, the Naselle-Grays River Valley High School Senior Class has participated in the “Capitol Classroom,” which gives insights into the workings of state government.
The program has been facilitated by teacher Rob Dalton, lobbyist Charles Brown and Sen. Jeff Wilson. Starting in January, Dalton’s Current World Problems class has been meeting every two weeks with Brown. Through those discussions they learned what a lobbyist does and the restrictions under which they operate.
Sen. Wilson held a zoom meeting with the students in which he discussed bills he was sponsoring.
Initially, each student selected a legislative proposal (bill) to track. After discussing the bills each student was tracking, the class reduced the list to three bills of interest to follow through the legislative process. Two of the bills addressing vehicle pursuit and the addition of amateur sports officials to a list of protected groups did not make it through the committee process.
The remaining bill, House Bill 1047, survived and is scheduled to become law ninety days after adjournment of the current session. HB1047 entitled, “Restrictions on Chemicals in Cosmetics” requires that beginning Jan. 1, 2025, no person may manufacture, sell, or distribute in this state any cosmetic product that contains any of the following intentionally added chemicals or chemical classes: ortho-phthalates; PFAS; formaldehyde and chemicals determined by the Department of Ecology to release formaldehyde; methylene glycol; mercury and mercury compounds; triclosan; m-phenylenediamine and its salts; and o-phenylenediamine and its salts.
The students followed debate on the bill as it wove its way through the House committees on Environment and Energy and Appropriations and later through the Senate committees on Environment, Energy and Technology and, Ways and Means. On April 14, the House concurred with Senate Ways and Means amendments by a vote of 56 to 40.
On April 12, Dalton and eight of his students traveled to Olympia at Wilson's invitation. They toured the Capitol witnessing presentations by Reps. Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire on the House floor and, while in the Senate gallery, received recognition and a standing ovation from the senators.
“It was really really fun and everybody enjoyed it,” reported senior Isabella Colombo. “I’m not a political person but I really enjoyed the experience. We were able to observe the Senate in session and they recognized and applauded us. We got to observe some political tactics as well.
"There was a time limit on when bills had to be passed and speeches were used as delaying tactics until the deadline passed. We even got to tour the TVW station which provides television coverage of the state legislative session committee hearings and floor debate. They televised us being recognized by the senators. It was a cool experience.”
