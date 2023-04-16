“Capitol Classroom" photo by teacher, Rob Dalton

State Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-19th Legislative District, met with Naselle High School seniors in a room at the state capital in Olympia.

 ROB DALTON

NASELLE — Since the start of the 2023 Legislative session, the Naselle-Grays River Valley High School Senior Class has participated in the “Capitol Classroom,” which gives insights into the workings of state government.

The program has been facilitated by teacher Rob Dalton, lobbyist Charles Brown and Sen. Jeff Wilson. Starting in January, Dalton’s Current World Problems class has been meeting every two weeks with Brown. Through those discussions they learned what a lobbyist does and the restrictions under which they operate.

