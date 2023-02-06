Magen Michaud, Peninsula Poverty Response treasurer, pauses for a photo during the the 10th annual Project Community Connect, held last week in Long Beach. "It's to connect people in the community that need services and help, and to get them hooked up with the services that can help them year around," Michaud said.
Magen Michaud, Peninsula Poverty Response treasurer, on left, assists an attendee during the annual Project Community Connect held Jan. 26 in Long Beach.
"We're only about two hours into it and we've seen a lot of people. A lot of our supplies are being depleted but we're really happy with the response," Michaud said.
Vinessa Karnofski, PPR board secretary, second from right, assists an attendee during the 10th annual Project Community Connect event.
"I see a greater need this year over years past," Karnofski said.
LONG BEACH — A crucial outreach event helped match people with needed services last week in Long Beach during the 10th annual Project Community Connect.
The yearly event, put on by Peninsula Poverty Response (PPR), connected no- and low-income residents with free goods, services and a host of local, state, federal and nonprofit agencies. This year’s event was held for five hours on Jan. 26 at the Elks Lodge, located at 110 Pacific Ave. in Long Beach, with organizers reporting a greater need for services among growing number of attendees.
Homelessness in Pacific County
The latest Point-in-Time Count (a once a year nationwide count of homeless people and families) revealed 108 individuals in 91 households in Pacific County in 2022, according to the Washington State Department of Commerce. Additional data provided by the Washington State Department of Social and Heath Services counts 497 non-duplicated individuals.
The growing need for services was evident at the event, organizers said.
"There's a huge need. We've seen twice the number of homeless this year, people who were living without shelter or in RVs without electric," said PPR coordinator Cecelia Haack in between handing out homeless packs, a backpack containing a sleeping bag, tent, tarp, mylar blanket, wool blanket, cold-weather gear and toiletries.
"I talked to a woman today who is 73 and living on the streets. She's been in the hospital twice this month. It makes me ask, 'What kind of society does that... That would allow a 73-year-old woman to live on the streets?" Haack said.
Attendence up
Organizers said attendance was greater than previous years, with a steady rush of people seeking goods and services.
"We're only about two hours into it and we've seen a lot of people. A lot of our supplies are being depleted but we're really happy with the response," said Magen Michaud, PPR treasurer.
The fundamental goal of the event is to help community members most in need.
"It's to connect people in the community that need services and help, and to get them hooked up with the services that can help them year around," Michaud said.
"There are a lot of people who really appreciate the toiletries — shampoo and toothbrushes. And a lot of people are taking clothing, tents and sleeping bags and hooking up with the various services. We're very happy to do this for the community."
Supplies
The homeless packs, a backpack containing a sleeping bag, tent, tarp, mylar blanket, wool blanket, cold-weather gear and toiletries, were among the most sought after items by attendees.
"We put it all together for the qualified homeless, which is anybody who doesn't have working electricity, plumbing or shelter...so if you're living in your car , living outside or couch surfing — that's all qualified homeless," said Vinessa Karnofski, PPR board secretary.
"I see a greater need this year over years past. They're going through a lot of supplies this year, a lot of our qualified homeless packs are disappearing."
Other volunteers noted that non-perishable foods, such as canned meats, and cold-weather clothing were in higher demand.
"The food bank told me that the last couple of years people were just taking one or two items and this year they're taking everything they can. People are really desperate this year," said Ocean Park Lutheran Church pastor Louise Buckles, volunteering in her third PPR Community Connect event.
