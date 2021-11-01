Claire Bruncke, executive director of the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center after-school program at the Grays Harbor College facility in Ilwaco, assists Parker M., among the new students to join the program.
ILWACO — Kids spilled from the school bus and raced for the front doors a few yards away.
They couldn’t wait to get inside where other friends were already waiting, participating in an array of after-school activities, from chess to arts and crafts. The popular new after-school program, now in the sixth week, is continuously growing with more kindergarten through 8th grade students attending each week, organizers said.
“We currently have 81 kids signed up and participating in some way. We see some kids everyday, and some only one time a week, so we are never seeing that many at once, but our numbers are growing everyday,” said Claire Bruncke, executive director of the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center after-school program at the Grays Harbor College facility in Ilwaco.
“Right now, our main goal is to provide a safe and enriching environment for kids to spend time after school. We are engaging in activities that help them practice social skills and are enhancing academic skills. Our staff are serving as mentors to the kids, and are thriving in that role,” Bruncke said.
Interactions among the kids have provided some of the most memorable moments.
“It’s been awesome to see kids playing together and learning new things. We have a group of kids who play a lot of chess and have been teaching other kids how to play. We have some middle-school kids who are excellent role models and friends to our youngest participants. I think we’re all just really grateful to be able to do this work and interact with parents who are so thankful for us. We know that many families need this space, and more so that all kids can benefit from something like this, and we feel lucky to be able to provide this for the community,” Bruncke said.
