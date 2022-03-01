On their final evening as owners of The Depot, Nancy Gorshe and Michael Lalewicz did as they done for nearly the past 20 years. Nancy greeted eager guests at the door and escorted each to their awaiting table. Meanwhile, chef Michael was busy in the back kitchen, grilling ribeyes and pan-searing rockfish.
Customers arrive at The Depot Restaurant for the final day of Nancy Gorshe and chef Michael Lalewicz, the couple who owned and operated the restaurant for nearly the past 20 years, making it into a Northwest culinary destination.
As the orders rolled in, chef Michael responded reflexively and customized according to customer preference, including adding a final garnish atop a plate of steaming seared scallops. “It’s just how she likes it,” Michael said, nodding toward a customer near the center of the dining room.
A 14-ounce char-grilled ribeye, with Yukon gold smashed potatoes topped with blue cheese and garlic butter was among the specials along with pan-seared rockfish on Tuscan bean smokey tomato vegetable stew topped with almond Romesco sauce.
On their final evening as owners of The Depot, Nancy Gorshe and Michael Lalewicz did as they done for nearly the past 20 years. Nancy greeted eager guests at the door and escorted each to their awaiting table. Meanwhile, chef Michael was busy in the back kitchen, grilling ribeyes and pan-searing rockfish.
Customers arrive at The Depot Restaurant for the final day of Nancy Gorshe and chef Michael Lalewicz, the couple who owned and operated the restaurant for nearly the past 20 years, making it into a Northwest culinary destination.
As the orders rolled in, chef Michael responded reflexively and customized according to customer preference, including adding a final garnish atop a plate of steaming seared scallops. “It’s just how she likes it,” Michael said, nodding toward a customer near the center of the dining room.
A 14-ounce char-grilled ribeye, with Yukon gold smashed potatoes topped with blue cheese and garlic butter was among the specials along with pan-seared rockfish on Tuscan bean smokey tomato vegetable stew topped with almond Romesco sauce.
SEAVIEW — On their final evening as owners and operators of The Depot, Nancy Gorshe and Michael Lalewicz did as they had done for nearly the past 20 years.
Nancy greeted eager guests at the door and escorted each to their awaiting table. Meanwhile, chef Michael was busy in the back kitchen, grilling ribeyes and pan-searing rockfish.
On that final rainy Monday evening, it was mostly friends and family, according to Nancy. Several came early and stayed late; one arrived more than 20 minutes before the bistro opened.
A 14-ounce char-grilled ribeye, with Yukon gold smashed potatoes topped with blue cheese and garlic butter, was among the specials along with pan-seared rockfish on Tuscan bean smokey tomato vegetable stew topped with almond Romesco sauce.
As the orders rolled in, chef Michael responded reflexively and customized dishes to customer preferences, including adding a final garnish atop a plate of steaming seared scallops.
“It’s just how she likes it,” Michael said, nodding toward a customer near the center of the dining room. “And that’s what’s most important.”
Many live their lives never experiencing that level of personal service, and it was routine at The Depot.
The intimate setting was a special date destination, Wednesday burger spot and regularly regarded as among the best in the region — sometimes nationally. It was hardly any wonder why a continuous stream of customers came to the door.
“We were really proud of what we had,” Nancy said, pausing to reflect on the past 20 years. “We weren’t sure we would be okay working together as a couple (ha-ha). But we figured it out and we were just passionate about it.”
While Nancy and Michael move into retirement, some core staff of The Depot will remain, including sous chef Jamie Grisby, who worked alongside Michael for more than 15 years and will now lead the kitchen.
“They’re going to keep The Depot feel together,” Nancy said. “And we’re excited to be on the other side.”
We’ll have more on the ownership change at this peninsula landmark in a future edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.