ILWACO — The commercial albacore tuna season kicked off over the weekend with fisherman delivering their first catch of the 2020 season to local processors.
Favorable weather and sea conditions culminated in a successful start, fishermen reported.
“The last couple days were excellent,” said commercial fishermen Christian Johnson of the F/V Two Fishers upon delivering 7,300 pounds of tuna to Ilwaco Landing on Tuesday, July 14. Johnson was out fishing for 10 days along with fellow commercial fisherman James Plymer before returning to port Tuesday.
The F/V Courageous was the first boat to deliver catch to Ilwaco Landing during the weekend, according to dock supervisor David Moore.
“Right after July 4th, the fishermen traditionally head out,” he said.
Approximately 200 to 300 vessels land albacore into Washington ports each year, with the majority being landed into Westport followed by Ilwaco/Chinook, according to WDFW. In 2019, commercial albacore landings in Washington generated more than $36 million in ex-vessel revenue, according to the Pacific Fisheries Information Network.
