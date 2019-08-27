OCEAN SHORES — A child has been located after a father took the child from Ocean Shores.
The alert was issued at 1:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27. At 2:37 p.m., the alert was cancelled because the child was found.
The father, 50-year-old Thomas Cooper, took his non-custodial 5-year-old son, Timothy Cooper from his grandparents' home in Ocean Shores, according to an Amber Alert issued by the Ocean Shores Police Department at 1:47 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Thomas Cooper has a history of suicide attempts and untreated mental health issues, according to the alert. He took Timothy Cooper around 10:40 a.m., after threatening to do so.
Cooper was last seen driving a silver 2001 Nissan Xterra with the license plate BQR9567, according to the alert. The vehicle has a trailer hitch.
Thomas Cooper is described as a white male with brown eyes and hair. He's 5 feet 6 inches and 165 pounds, according to the alert.
Timothy Cooper is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He's 3 feet 6 inches and 50 pounds, according to the alert.
