The main event occurred Saturday along the Bolstad beach approach, pictured, where a master and intermediate sand sculpture competition was held, along with novice and family contestant categories. See more photos online at ChinookObserver.com
An artist works on a sculpture for Great Northwest FCU near the Bolstad beach approach in Long Beach. Artists began constructing merchant-sponsored sand sculptures Wednesday, July 12, along the peninsula and beyond, including Ilwaco, Long beach, Ocean Park, Raymond and South Bend.
Photos by LUKE WHITTAKER
Team Form Finders took first place in the masters division during the 2023 Sandsations event in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
“Sand, water, swirl,” instructed Bert Adams, on left, as he assisted with creating a sand castle at “Lesson Beach,” a designated area that gave young artists lessons in sand sculpting.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Sandsations attendees browse the sand sculptures Saturday, July 15, in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Sandsations attendees walk among the sand sculptures Saturday, July 15, in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A designated play area for children, called “Lesson Beach,” taught introductory sand sculpting.
Photos by LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Attendees observe as artists create sand sculptures during the 2023 Sandsations event Saturday, July 15, in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Sandsations attendees observe a towering Dr. Suess-inspired sand sculpture Saturday, July 15, in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Members of team Form Finders use unique tools and techniques to help shape their sand sculpture.
LUKE WHITTAKER
An artist works on a sand sculpture during the 2023 Sandsations event Saturday, July 15, in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Members of team Form Finders work on a sand sculpture near the Bolstad beach approach during the 2023 Sandsations event in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A young artist pauses to observe the sand castle they created at “Lesson Beach” during 2023 Sandsations.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A sand sculpture featuring a dog playing a cat in a came of checkers, pictured, took first place in the novice division.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Artists began constructing merchant-sponsored sand sculptures Wednesday, July 12, along the peninsula and beyond, including elaborate sand castle for Great Northwest FCU, pictured.
