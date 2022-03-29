LONG BEACH — The arrival of spring last week signaled the start of more prosperous months for local retailers, particularly those on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Consistently ample clamming and other factors kept Pacific Avenue busy on all but the stormiest days this winter, but the approach of the Pacific Northwest’s spring breaks means beach merchants and the hospitality industry have even more foot traffic ahead.
“It means an uptick in visitors,” said NiVa gifts owner Heather Ramsay when asked what the arrival of spring meant for her boutique gift shop earlier this week.
“Even local people are getting out more, it makes a difference in business for sure.”
Ramsay said the Spring Break rush brought a ‘bump’ to business along Pacific Avenue, a sentiment echoed by others eager to shake the winter business blues.
Like many, Ramsay has begun stocking her store with new inventory ahead of spring and summer season, when customers are more outgoing as the weather improves.
“I was looking to add something that wasn’t already here [in the store],” said Ramsay, adding that she’s noticed people are staying home more overall since the pandemic.
Air plants and small do-it-yourself succulent gardens are now among her offerings as a result.
“People are home more, so I wanted something that crossed that line of hobby and gift with something you can do at home,” Ramsay said.
Roughly two weeks after Washington lifted indoor mask restrictions on March 11, Ramsay estimated that about 10% of shoppers wear masks while in her store, a choice she leaves to the customer.
“The vast majority aren’t masking up. I still am for two reasons. One, I love going through a whole winter without getting a cold (and I usually get three or four). And I want everyone to still feel comfortable,” Ramsay said.
More importantly, she noted, is being consistent with your business hours.
“If you promise people you’re going to be open certain hours, you must not disappoint. You have to hold to your word on hours, it upsets people if you don’t,” she said.
Ramsay, currently open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. five days a week, said she will change to extended summer hours in late May. But some businesses have already begun hiring more staff and expanding hours ahead of the busier spring and summer season, including one corner bar and restaurant awakening for the first time since fall.
Back in action
On Friday, April 1, World’s End Public House will open for the first time since November, according to owner Bryan Carr.
“We decided to wait until April 1 to reopen due to Washington’s mask mandates,” said Carr, adding that he wasn’t anticipating any changes to the hours, staff or menu upon reopening. “Normally we would be open in March at the latest.”
Carr said the time closed was a valuable time for him and staff to recharge ahead of the busier spring and summer season — and that this summer will be pivotal.
“All of us have endured so much over the last three years and this summer could be the most challenging,” Carr summed up.
Ready to grow
The winter season, when traffic along Pacific Avenue withers and visitors dwindle, is a true test for any business, particularly one just starting out.
One Long Beach business opened their doors during this time amid a lot of unknowns, and now emerging ready to bloom this spring.
“Things went really well and we’re excited — and nervous — about the summer,” said Beach Bubble owner Robert Vasquez, who started the business with his wife Diana over the winter.
The Vasquez family, originally from California, relocated to the Long Beach Peninsula during the pandemic and decided to open the bubble tea business to share a passion that started at home.
A few months following their soft opening, the family business is finding their footing, and are considering hiring their first employee.
“We knew about our love for bubble tea, but we didn’t know about the area,” Robert said, adding that he’s been pleasantly surprised by the devout following they’ve developed.
“The fact that we have a strong, core base of people that come in regularly ... It’s been really awesome.”
Spring Break weekend brought their biggest swell in business to date, they said.
“It was our busiest day,” Robert said.
“It was nuts,” Diana added. “We’re going to be hiring pretty much immediately.”
