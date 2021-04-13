LONG BEACH — A new home for the Long Beach Police Department is nearing completion, which could have a lasting rippling effect on how the officers conduct investigations and respond to local emergencies.
The new station, located at 104 3rd St. NW, will provide more workspace, centralized access to records and evidence and allow faster police deployment in some instances.
Few weeks from finish
The new station is likely to finish in a few weeks, according to city officials.
“Steve [Waltemate, owner of S.A.W. Construction Co.] is just about wrapped up but we still have cabinets that we’re going to put in and have the computer network and phone installed,” said Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson during an informal tour of the building in early April.
“All the wiring is pretty much done, we’re getting close. I’m thinking June 1, but they may be in by May 15,” Glasson said.
Ford Electric and Valley Plumbing were also tapped for interior projects, including installing nearly 0.5-inch thick steel walls and bullet-proof glass among the unique alterations.
Centralized records and evidence
The former police station, located at 212 Pacific Ave. S, simply wasn’t big enough to contain and properly configure a contemporary police force.
“The evidence room isn’t in the building. If you want a record it’s somewhere else. All those things are going to be in the same building,” Glasson said regarding the changes with the new station. “The old [police station] was more public restroom than it was an office.”
The new station will have nearly double the space of the former station, including separate rooms for different functions that formerly couldn’t fit inside the old building, including a dedicated evidence room with lockers and records kept on site.
Glasson estimated the old office was only about 800-square feet, and the new station will be nearly double in size.
“This one is 1,400-square feet, without the addition to the north,” he said.
The new space will grant police officers more transportation options in responding to local emergencies, too, Glasson said.
“The motorcycle for patrol is over at the fire hall. You can’t just take it and go. Now they can come right into this room and drive right out the door to wherever they’ve got to go,” he said.
Construction nears completion
Over the past few weeks crews have been busy preparing the building and exterior, largely led by Steve Waltemate. He said the project has required some extra steps in modernizing the roughly 70-year-old structure.
“It was built in 1948 or 1946 and the wall studs were made from tree tops and the floor wasn’t level, so I had to do a lot to make it work,” Waltemate said.
The city saved money on some project costs by using donated materials, particularly the interior furniture. Office desks and cubicles were donated from a Vancouver insurance company that was downsizing.
“Officers had to share desks in the other building,” Glasson said. “We found online there was an insurance company in Vancouver that was going out of business, downsizing or going remote [due to Covid-19].”
