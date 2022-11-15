For Westport commercial fishermen Wally Caldwell, 67, owner of the classic wood troller F/V Ranger, the repairs are another shot at redemption. “I got cancer and it (the boat) sat in the dock and went to sh**,” said Caldwell, owner of the boat since 1987. “Hopefully, we can stay trouble free and take it fishing again, one day at a time.”
On a clear November afternoon, Westport commercial fisherman Wally Caldwell, left, worked alongside Earl Soule, right, on the F/V Ranger.
Westport commercial fisherman Wally Caldwell, left, works alongside Earl Soule, right, on the F/V Ranger, on Monday, Nov. 14 at the Ilwaco boatyard.
Earl Soule fetches tools while working on a 1934 troller in the Ilwaco boatyard.
Westport commercial fisherman Wally Caldwell worked to replace worn zincs and stern bearings on the F/V Ranger. Zincs help control the extent to which saltwater interacts with metal boat components.
A set of caulking, or corking, irons used by Earl Soule.
Earl Soule reaches into his tool box for a caulking iron while working on the 1934 F/V Ranger.
Commercial vessels line the Ilwaco boatyard in November awaiting annual repairs ahead of the busy commercial fishing season, slated to start with Dungeness crab in December pending any delays.
ILWACO — As the seasons change, the cycle of renewal and redemption reigns at Ilwaco boatyard, one of a handful of year-round vessel haul-out facilities catering to commercial and recreational boaters on the Pacific Northwest coast.
The boatyard has been especially busy this November as commercial fishermen and recreational boaters arrive eager to complete necessary annual maintenance ahead of the winter season. On Monday, the Chinook Observer spoke with a couple of vessel owners as they worked to prepare for the upcoming year.
‘Legendz’ never die
A 55-foot vessel that sat idle in the Ilwaco marina for years is undergoing a full restoration indoors and being given new life by new owners.
“It was being used here commercially for a few years but it wasn’t working out for the guy, so it sat here in the rain for two years — a long time,” said Shawn Trowbridge describing the 1977 55-foot Westport yacht, co-owned by Ryan Herzog. The vessel, formerly named Tracer, has been renamed Legendz as it undergoes an extensive renovation in the Ilwaco boatyard building.
“We completely gutted it. We’re putting in brand new John Deere 690 engines, 20 K/W Northern Lights generator, water tanks, re-wiring the whole boat and re-doing the inside galley with new state rooms downstairs,” Trowbridge said.
Much of current work is being handled by three carpenters from California, led by Sal Orlando, owner of Sal Orlando Boat Repair, based in San Diego.
“It’s a specialty job,” Trowbridge said, describing the intricate mahogany carpentry woodwork detailing the interior. “They’ve basically rebuilt the inside of the boat. We have a lot of custom-cut mahogany. They’re $100 per hour.”
The vessel, planned for personal use, has been in the Ilwaco boatyard building since April 15, and is anticipated to be ready before the 2023 summer fishing season.
“It needed to dry out. It’s a fiberglass hull but the deck and wheelhouse were wood, so we completely re-did the back deck with marine plywood and mahogany,” Trowbridge said.
The biggest undertaking so far has been the salon area and bunk room, which they anticipate taking a couple more weeks before completion.
“Anything you can re-do on a boat, we’ve done,” Trowbridge said.
Asked about the importance of having a facility like the Ilwaco boatyard, Trowbridge summed it up in two words:
“It’s priceless.”
Another chance aboard theF/V RangerOn a clear November afternoon, Westport commercial fisherman Wally Caldwell worked to replace worn zincs and stern bearings on the F/V Ranger alongside Earl Soule, a well-known area shipwright.
For Caldwell, 67, owner of the classic wood troller, the repairs are another shot at redemption.
“I got cancer and [the boat] sat in the dock and went to sh**,” said Caldwell, owner of the boat since 1987. “Hopefully, we can stay trouble-free and take it fishing again, one day at a time.”
Like a surgeon, Soule tended to the sides — the ribs of the vessel — carefully working to ‘re-cork’ original old-growth fir planks with contemporary Port Orford cedar and Alaskan yellow cedar, using a variety of irons. Soule estimated the planks were original to the vessel, built in 1934.
“It’s one of the best designs,” said Soule, 77, describing the construction of the classic vessel, a former gillnet boat reconfigured to troll commercially for salmon and tuna.
Between swings of a caulking mallet, Soule shared the wisdom accrued during decades as a shipwright since the age of 15.
“It’s older than the hills,” Soule said describing the peculiar-shaped mallet and set of iron tools and chisels used when caulking a boat.
“And you swing that thing all day, it will make a man out of you.”
