Currently roughly 30 riders participate in a continuously-evolving class of barrel racers in the Red Barn Arena Award Series, including some that have returned each year since the first season in 1998.
"We've had two-year-olds all the way up to people in their 70s," said Red Barn owner and series organizer Amy McHale.
The Red Barn Arena Award Series held their sixth and final race of the season on Saturday, April 15, where prizes and awards were presented to riders who tallied the highest point total through the year.
Red Barn owner and series organizer Amy McHale, back right, prepares to present awards following Red Barn Arena Award Series. "We have sponsors in the community that support us and the contestants pay entry fees, so that all goes into the pot," McHale said.
Among the awards were trophies and certificates, cowboy hat cases, horse tack and the coveted custom-made, gold cowboy belt buckles emblazoned with 'Red Barn Arena Series Champion,' ultimately presented to riders Ayrianna Walters and Jessie Harman.
At the end of the event on Saturday, the points were totaled, including results from five previous events, and awards were presented in a loft above the arena. Evalyn Rice, pictured, collects a custom-made breast collar during the award ceremony.
Currently roughly 30 riders participate in a continuously-evolving class of barrel racers in the Red Barn Arena Award Series, including some that have returned each year since the first season in 1998.
"We've had two-year-olds all the way up to people in their 70s," said Red Barn owner and series organizer Amy McHale.
"Barrel racing is very widespread."
LUKE WHITTAKER
Saylor Walters pulls back on the reigns as her horse gallops through the finish line of the pole-racing event during the Red Barn Arena Award Series on Saturday, April 15 in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ayrianna Walters competes in the pole-racing event during the Red Barn Arena Award Series. Walters was later recognized as a 'Red Barn Arena Series Champion'.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Jessie Harman looks on before the start of the barrel-racing event. Harman was later recognized as a 'Red Barn Arena Series Champion'.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Dominique Bittner is pictured before the start of the 25th Red Barn Arena Award Series barrel-racing event Saturday, April 15 in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Evalyn Rice poses for picture with her horse, Quincy.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Sheynna Lague participates in the pole bending competition.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Reece Pierson rounds a barrel in the barrel-racing event Saturday, April 15 during the Red Barn Arena Award Series.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Mallory Pierson participates in the pole-racing event Saturday, April 15 during the Red Barn Arena Award Series in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Faith Wilson assists little sister, Delaney, during the pole-bending event.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The Red Barn Arena Award Series held their sixth and final race of the season on Saturday, April 15, where prizes and awards were presented to riders who tallied the highest point total through the year.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Reece Pierson rounds a pole in the pole-bending event Saturday, April 15 during the Red Barn Arena Award Series.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Red Barn owner and series organizer Amy McHale, back right, prepares to present awards following Red Barn Arena Award Series. "We have sponsors in the community that support us and the contestants pay entry fees, so that all goes into the pot," McHale said.
"It's pretty rewarding to hand that out."
LUKE WHITTAKER
Among the awards were trophies and certificates, cowboy hat cases, horse tack and the coveted custom-made, gold cowboy belt buckles emblazoned with 'Red Barn Arena Series Champion,' ultimately presented to riders Ayrianna Walters and Jessie Harman.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The coveted custom-made, gold cowboy belt buckles emblazoned with 'Red Barn Arena Series Champion,' were ultimately presented to riders Ayrianna Walters and Jessie Harman.
LUKE WHITTAKER
At the end of the event on Saturday, the points were totaled, including results from five previous events, and awards were presented in a loft above the arena. Evalyn Rice, pictured, collects a custom-made breast collar during the award ceremony.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Evalyn Rice walks her horse, Quincy, back to the stall following the final event of the Red Barn Arena Award Series on Red Barn Arena Award Series on Saturday, April 15 in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH — On a spring Saturday dozens of local equestrians of all ages assembled at Red Barn Arena along Sandridge Road for the final installment of a barrel-racing series that's spanned 25 years.
The Red Barn Arena Award Series held their sixth and final race of the season on Saturday, April 15, where prizes and awards were presented to riders who tallied the highest point total through the year.
Currently roughly 30 riders participate in a continuously-evolving class, including some that have returned each year since the first season, in 1998.
"We've had two-year-olds all the way up to people in their 70s," said Red Barn owner and series organizer Amy McHale.
"Barrel racing is very widespread."
Barrel racing, where riders are timed racing a pattern around preset barrels, was the first event, followed by pole bending, a timed event where a rider must weave through a series of poles.
"We always run barrels and poles. Our barrels (event) is co-sanctioned with other organizations, so that people that run barrels here can also get points in the other organizations," McHale explained.
At the end of the event on Saturday, the points were totaled, including results from five previous races, and awards were presented in a loft above the arena. Riders must attend a minimum of four of the events during the year to be eligible.
Among the awards and prizes were trophies and certificates, cowboy hat cases, horse tack and the coveted custom-made, gold cowboy belt buckles emblazoned with 'Red Barn Arena Series Champion,' ultimately presented to riders Ayrianna Walters and Jessie Harman.
"We have sponsors in the community that support us and the contestants pay entry fees, so that all goes into the pot," McHale summed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.