LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Starting Friday, Jen Downing, a mother of four, will be left to figure out Plan B for childcare.
Downing and several other parents are those directly impacted by a last-minute closure of the Long Beach Peninsula Boys and Girls Club.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, the club announced on its Facebook page that it would permanently close the following Thursday. The decision has left parents scrambling.
“This is a big hit. How am I supposed to work if I need to pick up my kids at 2:45 p.m.?” Downing said. “I don’t know what to do.”
‘Community deserves an explanation’
A second child care option isn’t all parents are looking for after the club’s announcement. Parents want answers.
“If you didn’t have social media or word of mouth, you’d have no idea this is happening,” said Michelle Binion, a mother of two and Ocean Beach School District Board Director.
“When was the meeting? Where are the minutes? As a school board member, I know everything should be transparent and documented,” Binion said.
When contacted about the upcoming closure, Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Jennifer Magneson was only willing to answer questions via email. Magneson didn’t specify when the club’s board made the decision.
“The Board decided to close the club after all known options to secure the necessary funds to continue safely running the programs were exhausted,” Magneson said.
The club’s annual budget is $191,000, Magneson said. She was unable to provide any estimate on how much money the club needs to operate.
“Our goal is to secure funds to sustain ongoing club operations,” Magneson said.
Magneson and others on the club’s board asked for community donations in the Oct. 9 edition of the Chinook Observer. Donations received by the club, as well as membership fees paid by parents, won’t be refunded, Magneson said.
Club employees also won’t receive severance pay.
“Did you let us pay your last payroll knowing this would happen?” Binion questioned. “Where are the kids going to go? The community deserves an explanation.”
‘We are doing everything possible’
“We are doing everything possible to find the resources needed to continue to provide our members with a positive and sustainable place for them to go after school each day,” Magneson said.
Yet, many parents offered differing thoughts.
Jennifer Burr, a single mom, uses the club. She said club staff aren’t answering any questions.
“The one-week notice seems so rash,” Burr said. “It’s disturbing they’re giving no answers.”
Burr was able to get a spot at Peninsula Church Center for her child.
“I got a slot but can that day care take on 70 kids? Probably not,” Burr said. “I don’t know what else to do. I wouldn’t be able to work without child care.”
The church center has room for about three more children, said childcare director Lorraine Brown.
Kathie Oman Gonzalez’s daughter has attended the club since 5th grade. Now a high school sophomore, she volunteers at the club.
“The club is a lifesaver for so many people, especially working parents, after school,” Oman Gonzalez said. “This is going to have a negative effect on the peninsula. What happened to get us to this point?”
Kelly Frech, owner of Blue Crab Graphics, made T-shirts for the club until former club director Allie Bair left the organization in March. Since Bair’s departure, Frech hasn’t heard anything from the club.
“It doesn’t seem like there was any effort to fundraise,” Frech said. “This doesn’t happen overnight. They’re one of the most supported groups on the peninsula. How did this slip through without any effort to stop it?”
Frech, and many others, said they’d be willing to donate to keep the program running. Many parents also said they’d be willing to pay higher fees if it’d help the club. Currently, parents pay $50 per child, per year. The price is twice as high as previous years. Low-income families aren’t required to pay the annual fee.
‘Money grows on roses’
When Mya Cunningham, 12, learned about the club’s upcoming closure, she wanted to help save the club. Cunningham gathered her summer clam raking earnings and a rose she’d received on her 11th birthday. After attaching a note stating “I love BGC,” Cunningham gave the money and rose to her mom Katie for the club. Mya’s generosity may be part of an effort that leads to a replacement for the Boys and Girls Club.
Since Mya’s efforts, community members gathered to start a fund for another after-school program. The group includes Boys and Girls Club board members and individuals who’ve worked with youth.
The fund is named “The Martha and Mya Afterschool Fund.” The name honors both Mya and Martha Murfin, who founded the Coastal Alliance for Youth, which later became the Boys and Girls Club.
Since the fund went public on Monday, over $6,000 has been raised. The fund, which is managed by the South Pacific County Community Foundation, needs to reach $100,000 before being operable.
“Last Friday, we had a genesis of people getting together, asking what do we do and how do we do this,” said Tiffany Turner, who brought the group together. “We got together to make sure people’s money is safeguarded.”
Turner and her husband Brady are co-owners of Adrift Hospitality. She also serves on the Ocean Beach School Board of Directors.
If the fund doesn’t reach $100,000, money will be reimbursed to donors.
