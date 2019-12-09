LONG BEACH PENINSULA — When the Long Beach Peninsula Boys and Girls Club asked for donations in early October, no one expected the club would close just weeks later because it didn’t have enough money.
The parents who relied on the program, the children who attended it, and other community members were surprised when the club announced on Oct. 17 that it’d close a week later. With few club alternatives, the closure forced families to adapt to new schedules.
During a community forum on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the club’s board of directors announced it hopes to re-open the club, or a new after-school program, by February.
“The board is committed to doing what we need to make the club happen again,” said board member Mary Goelz.
During the forum, children, parents and other residents gave the board ideas on what to prioritize to make the club successful.
“What happened and where do we go from here?” asked consultant Kelly Rupp, who facilitated the forum. “What is it that we want for an after-school program for our community going forward?”
No decisions were made during the meeting but the board plans to update community members on Dec. 17 about what its plan moving forward will be.
“What do we do about raising money in a sustainable fashion?” Rupp asked. “About architecting a program that is appropriate for what the community wants? About ensuring we solve some of these other issues in the community such as public perception and consolidation? These are the bigger questions we want to answer.”
Board members in attendance included Colton Christner, Emily Caquelin, Frank Wolfe, Chris Jensen, Katie Cunningham and Goelz.
Brooke Nesbitt, the club’s interim executive director, also attended the meeting. She replaces Jennifer Magneson, who became executive director earlier this year. Around the time of the club’s closure, Magneson started a new job in Colorado.
Why did the club close?
The club relies on donations and grants to stay open, and to fund its annual budget, which is about $197,000. At the start of the school year, the club’s board didn’t have the money it needed. The club still opened in September though, with the hope that the club would get enough donations to run throughout the school year.
“The philanthropy we expected did not yield the results we wanted and needed. Grants that we applied for didn’t materialize,” Rupp said. “The bottom line was there was not enough money.”
Club leadership hasn’t said how much money the club had at the start of the school year, or when the club closed.
Most of the club’s funds go toward paying the club’s employees, Goelz said. The club pays for a full-time executive director, full-time program director, and four part-time employees, Jensen said.
“We have to come up with the whole year’s salary by the beginning of the year,” Christen said.
High school students and other community members can volunteer for the club. In the past, the club worked with Americorps members.
This year, the club struggled to find volunteers. The club also experienced turnover in several positions; in 2019, the club has seen three executive directors. There’s also been turnover in the program director position, the other part-time staff roles, and the board.
“Rather than get halfway through the year and find ourselves truly upside down, it was important to abruptly suspend operations,” Rupp said. “No one’s at fault. No one failed in the execution of their responsibilities. We just ran out of gas.”
Who did and didn’t the club serve?
About 63 children regularly attended the club this year. The club serves ages six to 18 but most attendees were between ages six and nine, said Matthew Shirley, program specialist. Shirley also worked for the club as an Americorps member for two years.
In past years, the club served about 110 kids, Jensen said.
“The numbers have definitely dropped this year,” Jensen said.
One reason kids stopped going to the club is because it became more structured, said Mya Cunningham, 12, who attended the club. She also said kids were separated by age, which limited time with friends and family.
“It became less like a fun thing with a bunch of different activities to do,” Cunningham said. “Instead of just opening up a room and being like, ‘Okay, go play,’ they were opening up a room like ‘Okay, we’re going to do this and that.’”
The club became more structured this year because of grants it received, and so it’d be more competitive when applying for grants, Shirley said.
“This year was tense in a lot of ways,” Shirley said. “In previous years we had structured events that were open but we also had all these other rooms. There were things the kids could do if they wanted to participate in on their own time.”
The club’s structural changes made it harder for kids to spend time together, and get to know one another.
“Before, the club had different rooms and activities. On a different day you could go and do something else,” Cunningham said. “It felt like every time you were discovering a new game, making something new or working on a new project, and meeting new people.”
Another reason club leadership believes attendance decreased this year is Ocean Beach School District’s reconfiguration plan. This year is the first that children have attended schools based on their grades rather than location. Long Beach Elementary has grades kindergarten through second; Ocean Park Elementary has grades third through fifth; Hilltop Middle School has grades sixth through eighth; and Ilwaco High School has grades ninth through 12.
“For a lot of kids, it’s just easier for them up in Ocean Park to just go home rather than make the half-hour drive down on the bus and have their parents commute,” Shirley said.
How is the club closure impacting people?
Since the club’s closure, kids like Cunningham have been spending more time at home.
“If my mom has meetings and my brother has practice, I’m literally sitting at home with nothing to do,” Cunningham said. “It’s a lot of sitting at home when I would have been at the club doing something productive with my time.”
Ilwaco High School art and photography instructor Kelli Schimelpfenig’s elementary school-aged children attended the club. Since the club’s closure, they’ve had to ride the bus home.
“I can’t stay at work after school. I have to rush home to meet my boys,” Schimelpfenig said. “It’s definitely constricted the hours that I can spend with my students after school.”
During the meeting, other parents said they’re having to deal with similar issues.
Should the club change how it operates?
The club’s leadership hasn’t made any decisions yet on what the club should look like moving forward. The board is considering collaborating with OBSD to start a new after-school program, Christen said.
“We want to find out if partnering with the schools would be more sustainable,” Christen said.
The board wants to have an affordable, sustainable and safe after-school program, Rupp said. This would include a free meal for children and “enrichment activities different from the traditional classroom.”
“We want an environment where kids feel like they belong. We don’t want kids to feel like they have a stain on them because they go there,” Rupp said. “We want a place kids can call their own.”
Parents and community members generally agreed with the board’s suggestions for the club but debated how the club would best operate.
“I would like to have a safe place for my child to go after school. I don’t want it to be at school. Kids spend a lot of time in school,” said Madeline Dickerson Moore, mother of two-year-old daughter Quincy. “They need time to create, play, move their bodies, and use their minds.”
Dickerson Moore, who grew up locally, suggested the club consider hosting either smaller clubs or a club that’s more central for parents and kids to commute to.
“The amount of travel time you take as a child really needs to be considered,” Dickerson Moore said. “Should a parent have to drive all the way to Ilwaco just to drive their kids back to Ocean Park? A lot of parents don’t have the money to do that.”
Karen Humber, Peninsula Church of the Nazarene pastor and Peninsula Poverty Response at-large executive board member, agreed with Dickerson Moore’s suggestion. Humber also discussed a recent PPR youth survey of middle and high school students.
“They [said they] do not want to be at school,” Humber said. “They want that freedom; the ‘I’m out of this place’ feeling.”
Other attendees gave the board suggestions on changing club marketing and fundraising.
“We have to think realistically about what the community is willing to put in because honestly, I didn’t see much coming from the community,” said Schimelpfenig, who is a former club board member.
What’s next?
While the club’s board figures out its next steps, the club is accepting donations so it can re-open.
The board hopes to raise $100,000 for the fund by the end of the month. So far, about $30,000 have been donated.
Before the club re-opens an after-school program, the board plans on hiring a new executive director, and completing a sustainability plan. The plan will help guide the board on what’s needed to permanently keep the club open.
The club is accepting donations through two platforms; the club itself, and the Martha and Mya After-school Fund.
The Martha and Mya fund was started earlier this year when Cunningham decided to donate money to save the club.
“My mom told me and my brother that the club was closing and she made a joking remark of ‘Okay guys, you have to make money grow on trees now,’” Cunningham said. “It was cold outside so I decided I didn’t want to go get a branch so I grabbed one of the roses that I preserve in my bedroom.”
Cunningham taped money to the rose, and gave it to her mom to donate to the club.
“I handed it to my mom like ‘Okay, here’s this contribution in a theatrical form,” Cunningham said. “At that point, I was like, ‘I know this isn’t really a big contribution but hopefully it’ll inspire other people to do the same and donate.’”
Martha Murfin, who the fund was also named after, was one of the club’s founding members. She believed if 200 people donated $1,000 annually, the peninsula’s after-school program needs would be funded.
