LONG BEACH — A long-troubled apartment complex is getting a second chance.
Patrick and Stacy Reddy, a husband and wife duo, recently purchased the apartment building off Sixth and Washington.
The pair is working to restore the building to create like-new apartments.
“We’re reusing and repurposing anything we can,” Patrick said.
The building will feature four one-bedroom units, two two-bedroom units and about 20 storage units. The couple is aiming to open apartments to renters in early fall.
“We’re just trying to do some good,” Stacy said. “We’re going to do right by our neighbors.”
Troubled location
After seeing the apartment building, the couple contacted long-time owner Joseph Winter to see if he’d sell the building.
Three weeks later, the couple convinced Winter to let the building go.
The Reddys purchased the building in late May for $300,000. The couple had to get tests done to ensure the building was safe. They also had to clear out all of the building’s leftover furniture and items.
“We knew there was a hurdle and we were willing to take it on,” Patrick said.
Winter, who lives in Oregon City, Oregon, was at the center of a he-said she-said debate between tenants and property management last summer.
Renters were evicted in July 2018 after a man allegedly ran a toxic gold extraction operation inside the building.
The eviction left seven adults and six minors homeless.
Many of the residents struggled to find housing after the incident.
At the time, property manager Autumn Reynolds said Winter was the only victim of the situation. The evicted renters disagreed.
After the incident, Winter said he wanted to demolish the building.
Instead, the building sat vacant, with occasional break-ins, allegedly sometimes by previous residents trying to retrieve their belongings.
Since the Reddys bought the building, there have been at least three break-ins.
“People think there are drugs are there. There aren’t,” Patrick said.
The Reddys are installing a security system and working with neighbors to keep an eye on the building. The couple, and Stacy’s mom, also live within homes in the neighborhood.
“We’ve got good neighbors here. They’re vigilant,” Patrick said. “We know all our neighbors here, even though they’re part-timers.”
Taking a chance
The Reddys are in the process of moving from Duvall to become full-time Long Beach residents. They’ve owned their home a few years, and have visited the Peninsula together since the early 2000s.
“We like it here, like the people here,” Patrick said. “It’s better in small towns.”
Stacy and Patrick said they are looking forward to getting more involved with the community.
They previously volunteered at festivals and Shoeboxes for Joy.
“In a small town, you’ve got to raise everyone up,” Patrick said. “The point is to give, not to worry about who takes it.”
The couple started renovating homes 12 years ago. The Long Beach apartments will be Patrick’s first major passion project after retiring from the U.S. Postal Service.
“We’re looking to supplement our retirement, not make a huge killing,” Patrick said.
Some places they’ve renovated homes include Cle Elum, Duvall and South Bend. Depending on how the Long Beach project goes, the couple might look into renovating more local homes.
“We’re just amateurs. It’s our hobby to drive around and look at abandoned homes,” Stacy said. “Reusing, restoring and repurposing in the community is our thing.”
The pair won’t have to demolish any walls of the Long Beach apartments but they will have to remove carpet, replace windows, repair the building’s siding, and upgrade just about everything else, Patrick said.
“This is the biggest project we’ve done by far,” Stacy said.
The building will be called the 360 Apartments. In addition to the renovations, the building will feature beach-themed murals.
“They won’t be low-cost, but they’ll be safe and reasonably priced,” Patrick said. “We’re going to screen everyone very well.”
The couple will update their Facebook page with photos and updates as the renovation moves forward. Posts will feature updates from the couple’s “apartment wars,” where Stacy and Patrick compete to renovate the two-bedroom units.
The Reddys will announce application steps for the apartments via their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/360-Apartments-1078020452394562/.
