ILWACO — It was a hectic and hazardous opening weekend for commercial crab fishermen and the Coast Guard monitoring the fleet.
Commercial crabbing kicked off in Washington with a majority of fishermen dropping their first load of pots late last week for a 73-hour day soak period.
Fishermen reported encountering challenging conditions during their initial trips offshore with rogue waves, freezing rain and dense fog combined with usual turbulence of crossing the Columbia River Bar in boats loaded with crab pots.
Fishermen described the opening weekend conditions as “gnarly,” “brutal,” and in some instances “the worst they’ve ever seen.” One said he was simply grateful there weren’t any deaths despite some close calls.
Rough start
The U.S. Coast Guard at Cape Disappointment responded to three calls over the weekend, which was up from the past few years, officials said.
“In the past couple years we’ve had one or two cases on opening weekend but this year we had three,” said Chief Brandon Thompson. “Getting the green light for a long-anticipated crab season, it was expected that boats were going to move and the weather played a huge role. The weather was just awful, with waves up to 20 foot.”
On Saturday morning, around 7:30 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard rescued three members of the F/V Terry F after the vessel lost power and began taking water about four miles from the mouth of Willapa Bay. See related story.
It was just the beginning of what would be a busy day.
A few hours later, around noon, the Coast Guard responded to F/V Noyo Dawn who was under duress off the coast of Long Beach. The vessel had reportedly lost crab pots, which subsequently caught in the prop causing the vessel to drift into the breakers. A responding 47-foot Coast Guard motor lifeboat attached at towline and pulled the vessel out of the breakers and eventually back to Warrenton marina. There were no injuries or significant damage reported.
“Our crew did an amazing job. They were underway from daylight until after dark. Between our two boats we had almost 28 hours underway,” Thompson said.
Other vessels had close calls too, including the F/V Townsend, which suffered significant damage to the cabin on its starboard side, possibly by a rogue wave.
Long days and nights for local processors
Crews at local processing facilities worked through the day and night over the weekend loading pots and bait for awaiting vessels, many of who made several trips across the bar to drop their allotted load of pots.
“We worked 34 hours straight,” said Ilwaco Landing crew member Jacob Martin as he loaded 35-pound bags frozen mackerel for the F/V Amanda C on Tuesday morning. Martin, 25, who has worked six seasons at the landing, said the first days can be long but the big paychecks ease the pain.
First crab
The first local crab delivery of the season was initially anticipated early Tuesday morning but has been delayed due to the weather conditions.
“The weather is supposed to be even worse today than on dump day,” said Safe Coast Seafoods general manager Shannon Schafer on Tuesday morning. Local processors are now expecting the first vessels to begin to arrive in port Tuesday evening.
