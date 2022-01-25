ILWACO — A shortage of skilled trade workers has cast a dark cloud over the construction industry nationwide, but a brighter future is being built inside the industrial arts department at Ilwaco High School.
Last Thursday, several sectors of the industry were on display, with students gaining valuable hands-on experience across the skilled-trades spectrum, including plumbing, electrical, carpentry and masonry work.
Sophomore students Beckett Turner and Tristan Katelnikof were busy re-wiring an electrical outlet. Meanwhile, junior Dillon Bliss was finishing a framing wall. In another corner, two students worked in tandem laying bricks as another pair hung drywall and another cut tile.
In between, industrial technology instructor Stephen Blasko bounced from student to student, overseeing their work and offering guidance when needed.
For Blasko, now in his 14th year at IHS, simply encouraging the students and expanding the skilled trades program is paramount, but it wasn’t always the message many heard, himself included.
“For the past 15-20 years, from when I was in high school and going into college, there was always this big push to go to college. A lot of the professionals in the trades right now are getting older and starting to retire. There’s a skills gap, where there’s not enough skilled workers in our community and elsewhere. Trades have been kind of pushed to the sidelines for a while now and we’re seeing it come back full force with the shortages, so I encourage students to explore these fields because the need is huge,” Blasko said.
Common groundThe mission to grow the Ilwaco skilled-trade program is one shared by Oman and Son Builders Supply, who made their annual donation of tools and equipment on behalf of the Joanne Oman Memorial Fund last Thursday.
“It’s great having Oman and Son help us out with these tools, equipment and materials to grow this program, expand the class and allow students these opportunities,” Blasko said.
Oman and Son vice president Troy Ramsey and Mark Oman made the delivery in person, and students helped unload the new tools and materials.
“We feel it’s a benefit to us to get kids interested in this industry. And it’s a benefit to the kids, because they can hit the ground running and make money in this industry. It’s also a benefit to the community to have local builders and not have to rely on out-of-town contractors,” Oman said.
“It’s a win-win-win. It’s a win for us. It’s a win for the students. And it’s a win for the community.”
In previous donations, Oman gave lumber, DeWalt power tools and a table SawStop, a safety brake system that cuts power to help prevent accidents.
“If a body part touches the blade it immediately triggers a brake that causes the blade to stop. Having that table saw gives us the confidence to teach students to use a saw safely without the fear of getting injured,” Blasko said.
This time the donations included a brand-new DeWalt wet tile saw, a cold chisel set, block plane, back saw, pliers, temp gun, multimeter and several hundred pounds of all-purpose sand and pre-mix concrete — valued at approximately $3,200 total.
“He gave us a short list of stuff this time, but we’re always excited to make sure they have what they need to continue the education,” Ramsey said. “With the younger generation, hopefully we can continue on with a lot of quality builders in the area.”
