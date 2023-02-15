LONG BEACH — Pacific County's overall median home price was $330,000 in January, unchanged from a year before and up 41% from two years before.
Twenty-eight houses and condos sold in January, 20% fewer than in January 2022. Another 25 sales were pending — with mutually agreed upon deals — as the month ended, 59% fewer than the year before, according to statistics from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
There were 106 residential properties on the market as the month ended, more than double the 50 of a year earlier. At the current pace of selling, this equaled 3.79 months of supply. This would just qualify as a "seller's market," though much less so than during the boom that arose during the height of the pandemic.
The mean average selling price in the county was $344,779 in January, compared to $390,455 in December. The sale of a few relatively high-priced houses and condos can cause the mean average substantially change from one month to the next. Median prices — meaning half sold for more and half for less — aren't as volatile.
Nineteen houses were sold in south Pacific County — the peninsula, plus Chinook and Naselle — in January, for a median of $338,000, a drop of 5.3% from January 2022. In addition, two condos sold for an average of $412,500, which was 32% more than what four sold for the previous year.
In Raymond — the county's second-largest housing market — six houses sold for a median of $315,000, 41.6% more than what eight sold for a year earlier.
The January median selling price in the entire 26-county NWMLS area was $557,250, up slightly from $555,000 in January 2022. In Western Washington, only Grays Harbor at $304,000 had a lower median than Pacific.
